When it comes to life advice, there’s one person we can always turn to: Oprah. Whether she’s cluing us in on the next big foodie trend or introducing us to our new cookware obsession, she always hits the mark right on the bullseye. This is why we love to pay close attention to her Favorite Things lists that drop every year during the holidays. Here, she gives dozens of recommendations on all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle. And this is how we discovered one of the most flattering tops of all time: the Chico’s tunic.

APPAREL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO