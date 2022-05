WASHINGTON -- Rat or raccoon, rat or mouse? The Mets don’t particularly care so long as they have a Squirrel. Perhaps it was the presence of a rat skittering across Nationals Park on Tuesday that ignited Jeff McNeil, or perhaps it was merely the fact that McNeil has been this type of force throughout the young season. Whatever the case, McNeil played an outsized role in the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Nationals, collecting two hits and two RBIs while cutting down another run on a relay throw to the plate.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO