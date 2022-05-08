ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami GP: Charles Leclerc's big chance to extend title lead as Lewis Hamilton addresses Mercedes form

By Matt Morlidge in Miami
Cover picture for the articleLewis Hamilton meanwhile insists he has done a "damn good job" to qualify sixth for the maiden Miami event given Mercedes' continued struggles. The Miami GP is live on Sky Sports F1 at 8.30pm, with build-up from 7pm, and the season and the title race could well take another twist as...

George Russell disagrees with Toto Wolff’s assessment of Mercedes’ ‘diva’ car

George Russell has called the Mercedes car a “killer” to drive and says Toto Wolff’s assessment of the car being a “diva” is an understatement.Wolff has described the Mercedes car as being on an ”edge” as Russell and Lewis Hamilton has struggled to come to grips with it this season.Mercedes are yet to crack Formula One’s new car regulations and have been left behind by Red Bull and Ferrari due to their problems with ‘porpoising’.“Toto is throwing the word ‘diva’ around a lot about the car - but that is an understatement because it is so unpredictable,” Russell said after...
MOTORSPORTS
Vogue Magazine

Formula 1, But Make It Fashion: Lewis Hamilton on the Miami Grand Prix (and More)

The stars shone brightly in Miami for the city’s inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix race yesterday—Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, Venus and Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Bad Bunny, Pharrell, Hailee Steinfeld, and Tom Brady, to name just a few—but for die-hard F1 fans (okay, and maybe a few late converts via Netflix’s hit Drive to Survive series), the real action was above the Mercedes AMG Petronas garage. Seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and his teammate George Russell, along with the team’s legendary principal, Toto Wolff, visited the Ritz-Carlton’s Silver Arrows Lounge after qualifying and before the race itself to discuss team strategy and offer their thoughts on everything from the track layout and conditions (“rubbish” was Russell’s frank opinion of the latter) to the recent difficulties the team has had with their car. (In short: After years of dominating Formula 1, Mercedes Petronas has been plagued this season by a new car with a range of technical issues, and Hamilton in particular has found himself in an odd position: Fighting for middle–of-the-pack points instead of podium finishes.)
MIAMI, FL
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lando Norris Rues “Silly” Race-Ending Crash With Pierre Gasly

Lando Norris experienced his first DNF of the season at Miami, which proved a difficult race for McLaren even before the incident. After a promising qualifying that secured a P8 start for the Briton, both McLaren drivers struggled for pace on the medium tyre. A below-par pitstop from McLaren put Lando Norris into the thick […] The post F1 News: Lando Norris Rues “Silly” Race-Ending Crash With Pierre Gasly appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Christian Horner Believes Max Verstappen Is A Better Driver Than Lewis Hamilton – “Nobody Will Reach His Level”

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has admitted that he believes his driver Max Verstappen is a better driver than 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton after now-teammate George Russell used his car last season to great success. Lewis Hamilton had to miss the Sakhir Grand Prix during 2021 because he caught COVID-19. The then-Williams driver Russell […] The post F1 News: Christian Horner Believes Max Verstappen Is A Better Driver Than Lewis Hamilton – “Nobody Will Reach His Level” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff admits Mercedes are struggling to understand their lack of pace

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admitted they “don’t understand” how to unlock the potential of the struggling W13 car, as both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished well short of their Red Bull and Ferrari rivals at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. Russell and Hamilton were fifth and sixth respectively at the inaugural Miami race as Max Verstappen claimed a second consecutive victory and third of the season as he held off the challenge of Charles Leclerc. But it was another disappointing race for Mercedes as they were again left unable to challenge for a race win. The team...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Miami Grand Prix Ends Dramatically As Max Verstappen Takes Win

Max Verstappen has won the first-ever Miami Grand Prix for Red Bull with Charles Leclerc coming second for Ferrari. With what was a fairly uneventful race for the first two-thirds with the majority of the action happening at the back of the pack, the safety car came out after a collision between Lando Norris and […] The post F1 News: Miami Grand Prix Ends Dramatically As Max Verstappen Takes Win appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Toto Wolff offers update on Lewis Hamilton’s jewellery row with FIA

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is confident Lewis Hamilton’s row with the FIA over its jewellery ban will come to a “good resolution”.Hamilton held talks with the FIA’s new president Mohammed ben Sulayem at the Miami Grand Prix this past weekend after the seven-time world champion said he would be prepared to boycott the race over the governing body’s clampdown.It led to Hamilton agreeing to take out his earrings for the race for safety reasons while he was given a two-race exemption for his nose piercing, which cannot be taken out easily.It means Hamilton will need to remove the piercing...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Charles Leclerc pinpoints where Ferrari must improve to close gap on Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc believes that Ferrari must improve their race pace if they are to match Max Verstappen and Red Bull.The defending world champion secured his third win of the season with an excellent performance at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, surviving significant pressure from Leclerc in the final ten laps.Verstappen’s second successive victory cuts the Ferrari driver’s lead at the top of the drivers’ championship standings to 19 points.Predicting a “long championship” battle between the pair, Leclerc thinks that his team are currently unable to match the pure speed of their title rivals.The Monegasque believes it is “pretty clear” that...
MOTORSPORTS
