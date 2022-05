HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team is hoping to leave the CAA as one of the top squads in the conference. The Dukes are currently alone in second place in the CAA standings with an 11-6 record in conference games (26-20 overall). JMU is playing its final season in the Colonial Athletic Association as the school’s athletic program prepares for a move to the Sun Belt Conference on July 1.

