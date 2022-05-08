ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

The big picture: John Stezaker’s intriguing journeys into nostalgia

By Tim Adams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mrjyj_0fWkummS00
John Stezaker Double Shadow, 2021 Collage 30 x 23 cm Frame size of 53.6 x 41.8 cm (AP-STEZJ-03129) Photograph: Courtesy: the artist and The Approach, London; photograph: Michal Brzezinski

John Stezaker has made collages, often using stills from film magazines from the 1940s and 1950s, throughout his career as an artist. This one comes from his latest exhibition Double Shadow at the Approach Gallery in London. He doesn’t always identify the silhouettes in his cutouts, but here the actor with the white-gloved hands on the deck rail has a name – Celeste Holm, the 1947 Oscar winner for her role in Elia Kazan’s Gentleman’s Agreement .

Our guest editor, Jarvis Cocker, has been a fan of these coolly unsettling images – “I love them” – since Stezaker taught him on the film course at St Martin’s School of Art (Stezaker mostly remembers Cocker for his slightly patchy attendance record at his tutorials, as his music career began to take off).

The pair of them share a kind of nostalgic fascination with the times into which they were born. “I often think of the world of these pictures as a parental world,” Stezaker, who was born in 1949, says. “The contours of male and female in the 40s and 50s were very well defined. And of course, those preview magazines make a great deal of silhouette contours. Often, the film stars were photographed against preposterous blue-sky backdrops.”

Stezaker has been drawn again and again into finding ways to make those silhouettes dissolve or find new ways of interacting. It seems telling that his images mostly come from the pre-60s era. He wanted, he says, to find a way to shut out the “noise” of pop-art collage, trying instead to locate an intriguing stillness. Over the years, Stezaker has collected and unearthed the material for his pictures in boxes of postcards and magazines on market stalls and in junk shops. “But even so it always feels,” he says, “that the images find me, rather than me finding them.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Let’s Do It by Bob Stanley review – a voyage through pop’s origins

Bob Stanley’s first book, 2013’s Yeah Yeah Yeah, looked like a completely insane undertaking: the entire history of pop music – from the first British chart in 1952 to the rise of Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love – in one book. Astonishingly, it worked. It was wide-ranging and learned, opinionated and funny, and justly critically acclaimed. Clearly that success emboldened its author: the prequel, Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop, feels even more ambitious. It attempts to tell the story of pop from the turn of the 20th century, when the term was first used – a 1901 advert in the Stage for a sheet music lending library promised “all the latest Pop. Music” – to the rise of rock’n’roll. It feels vastly broader in scope, by necessity encompassing everything from music hall to Muddy Waters. Because Stanley continues the stories of pre-rock’n’roll stars long after the rise of rock’n’roll – one later chapter is titled Adventures in Beatleland – a book that begins in Victorian London ends, more or less, in the present day: a huge timespan to cover, even in 600 pages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Digital Camera World

Nick Knight featured as Master of Photography at Photo London 2022

This year’s Photo London Master of photography is Nick Knight whose extraordinary career has spanned more than four decades. He will be exhibiting images dating back to the 1980s as well as new pieces created this year. Not defined by a single genre of photography, Knight combines fashion, portraiture, still life, landscapes and nudity in his shoots which often challenge conventional beauty standards.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elia Kazan
Person
Jarvis Cocker
Person
Celeste Holm
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

The £22,000 cheese toastie! Cafe owners who traded grilled sandwiches for a painting by folk artist Maud Lewis in the 70s are set for a windfall as the now valuable work goes to auction

A 50-year-old painting by an acclaimed Canadian folk artist that was given in exchange for a grilled cheese sandwich could fetch over £20,000 at auction. Irene Demas and her husband Tony would trade dishes at their restaurant in Ontario for the work of talented individuals including bakers, craftspeople, florists and artisans throughout the 1970s.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This Surrealist Cartier Watch Just Sold for $1.5 Million, Breaking a World Record

Click here to read the full article. This watch may look like a circa 1930s Dalí painting, but its price is pure 2022. A 1967 Cartier London Crash just sold for $1.5 million, almost double its high estimate and a new world record. The 18-karat yellow-gold timepiece is one of the earliest editions to have come to auction, according to Loupe This, the relatively new online auction house that led the sale. “The Crash has a reputation as a sought-after watch that isn’t released by Cartier very often,” Eric Ku, a co-founder of Loupe This, wrote about the watch. “With its mysterious...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Picture#Art#Nostalgia#Oscar Winner#Ap#The Approach#St Martin#School Of Art Lrb
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

269K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy