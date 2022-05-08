ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Slugs second homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in 7-3...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Fantasy baseball: Recent batch of rookies can help your team

Another week, another batch of top prospects gets promoted to the majors. On the heels of Beau Brieske , MJ Melendez , and Jack Suwinski , another wave arrived with Royce Lewis , Jose Miranda , George Kirby , and Alek Thomas . So let's assess their fantasy value.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers ripped launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Brought back from IL

The Rays reinstated Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll start at first base and serve as the Rays' cleanup hitter in the team's series finale in Seattle, according to Topkin. Infielder Isaac Paredes was sent to Triple-A Durham to...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Activated and optioned

The White Sox activated Mercedes (hand) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Mercedes spent the first month of the season on the shelf after undergoing surgery in late March to address a hamate bone fracture in his left hand. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Charlotte last week, and with the White Sox having no room for him on the 26-man active roster, he'll remain with Chicago's top affiliate after going 4-for-15 with a double and two walks during his first four games on the farm.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big bow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Likely to require rehab assignment

Votto (illness) will likely require a rehab assignment before joining the Reds, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and manager David Bell said Wednesday that the 38-year-old isn't yet back with the team. Bell hinted at the possibility of Votto missing the team's road trip to Toronto next weekend, so it's possible he'll be unavailable until sometime in late May. Colin Moran should continue to see most of the playing time at first base while Votto is sidelined.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Ramping up in Arizona

Price (COVID-19) is getting built up at the Dodgers' training complex in Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The veteran recently cleared league protocols and traveled with the Dodgers when the team was in Chicago. However, Price has been out of action for over two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, so he is taking some time to get his arm built back up. The southpaw will likely resume a bullpen role upon his return.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start

Snell completed five innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win. In his third minor-league rehab appearance -- and first at the Triple-A level -- Snell extended to five frames and tossed 59 pitches. The latter number was seven pitches fewer than he threw in his previous rehab outing, but Snell was more effective Tuesday in limiting his opponent to just one run. The Padres haven't yet announced the next step for the left-hander, though manager Bob Melvin has suggested that this was likely his final rehab start, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slugs#Angels
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Shaken up after stolen bag

Margot left Monday's game against the Angels after sliding awkwardly into second base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot appeared to stumble as he slid headfirst into second base, and while he did successfully steal the bag, he would have to leave the game after a conversation with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Recalled and starting in right

Brujan was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday and will bat eighth and play right field against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brujan has spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Durham, spending just two days on the big-league roster. He's gone 0-for-3 at the major-league level but has hit .300/.400/.467 with six steals and as many walks as strikeouts in 16 Triple-A games. He can play all around the diamond and could fill in at multiple spots if he's allowed to stick around, but for now he'll cover for Manuel Margot in the outfield, who's day-to-day with hamstring discomfort. Calvin Faucher was optioned to clear space on the roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Matt Vierling: Sent down Wednesday

Vierling was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Vierling made the Phillies' Opening Day roster this year, but he recently fell into a short-side platoon role. After hitting .170 with two doubles, four RBI, three runs and a stolen base over 23 major-league games to the year, he'll head to Lehigh Valley, where he should see more consistent playing time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Battling abdominal issues

Urias was held out of Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals due to abdominal discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The 27-year-old was scheduled to start Tuesday until feeling the abdominal discomfort during batting practice. Urias will be re-evaluated Wednesday and should be considered day-to-day.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Looking to regain timing at plate

Voit (biceps) has returned to San Diego and is expected to get some live at-bats at the Padres' facility over the next few days before returning from the 10-day injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Voit believes the biceps issue that resulted in his placement on the IL...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jake Gatewood: Activated from minor-league IL

Gatewood (unspecified) was activated from Triple-A Salt Lake's 7-day injured list Tuesday. Gatewood was placed on the IL in early April due to an unspecified injury, and he missed over a month before his activation Tuesday. The first baseman displayed good power at Triple-A in 2021 with 28 homers and 84 RBI, but he batted only .227 and registered a troubling 34.9 percent strikeout rate. He has yet to get into a game this season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Returns to minors

Rivero was returned to the minors following Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles. Rivero provided additional depth as the 27th man during Sunday's twin bill, but he didn't appear in either game against Baltimore. He should head back to Double-A Northwest Arkansas now that he's been returned to the minors.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy