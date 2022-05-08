Flames' Milan Lucic: Manages assist Saturday

It seems as though another blowout may be in store, as the LA Kings scored twice in the opening frame & dominated play at that. Fortunately, for the Oilers they have an extremely potent offense, and they just scored eight goals on these LA Kings. However, Danault has been one...
The Toronto Maple Leafs will shuffle up their offence by moving William Nylander back down to the third line while Justin Holl remains in the lineup when the they host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. The Leafs also reunited Michael Bunting on the...
DETROIT — Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider is a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s rookie of the year. Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting are the other two finalists. Seider registered seven goals and 43 assists, pacing rookie defensemen. The...
The New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz after his fourth season with the team, sending shockwaves throughout the NHL. The Islanders were one of the more successful teams in the NHL in the past few seasons, reaching the Stanley Cup Semifinals in 2020 and 2021. However, after one...
This is the first Minnesota Wild Weekly Check-In of the postseason and it’s been an up and down week. They opened their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues and played four games in the last week. They started off with a rough loss in Game 1, where they looked nothing like the typical Wild team that has played all season. Then in Game 2 that team came storming back and won not only that game, but Game 3 on the road as well.
After a bye week, the Stockton Heat began their post-season journey on Tuesday night at home against the Bakersfield Condors – the baby Oilers. Meanwhile, a whole slew of Calgary Flames prospects remain active in their respective league playoffs (and a few have been eliminated). Let’s check in on...
NEW YORK - - The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:. • The start time of the potential Game 6 of the First Round series between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 13, in Pittsburgh. The game would be televised on TNT in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.
The LA Kings defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 in Game 4 of their series on Sunday evening. The series now shifts back to Edmonton, tied 2-2. Blake Lizotte opened the scoring 8:03 mark of the first period. The play was set up by a beautiful feed from Phillip Danault in front of the Edmonton goal for what was essentially a tap-in.
Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television information. • Catch up with all of Monday’s Stanley Cup playoff action with the NHL Rink Wrap right here. • In a move...
With four games tied 2-2, four teams got the win and will get the first chance to move on in their series. Missed anything? Here’s a recap of the night’s action. Home ice seems to be everything in this series, or at least that’s what it looks like through the first five games. The Boston Bruins seemed to have all the momentum going into Game 5 after back-to-back wins in Boston, but the Carolina Hurricanes sucked all that momentum back into their favor just six minutes in with a goal from Jaccob Slavin.
May 9 (UPI) -- The New York Islanders, who missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, fired coach Barry Trotz, general manager Lou Lamoriello announced Monday. Trotz led the Islanders to a 37-35-10 record in 2021-22. They finished fifth in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division, 16 points short of the playoff cut.
Game five produced a hard-fought battle between the LA Kings and Edmonton Oilers in their opening round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs Tuesday night. It was the Kings who would ultimately come out on top, scoring the game winning goal early in overtime to win the game 5-4 and take a 3-2 series lead. With seconds to go in the second period, Edmonton's Darnell Nurse appeared to get away with a blatant penalty during a sequence.
Following a season-ending 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was quick to address the media regarding interim head coach Dave Lowry’s future, as well as other members of the coaching staff. The Jets released Lowry, associate coaches Jamie Kompon and Charlie Huddy along with goaltending...
Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing in the second round. A pair of pivotal Game 5s were played on Tuesday night with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns taking commanding 3-2 leads in their respective best-of-seven series. Action continues Wednesday with Game 5s in the Bucks-Celtics and Warriors-Grizzlies series. Golden State can become the first team to qualify for the Conference Finals with a Game 5 win.
Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1000 runs scored for his career.
Nashville Netminder Enjoyed Career Year, Rewarded with First Vezina Nomination. Juuse Saros has been recognized as one of the League's best between the pipes. Nashville's goaltender was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, an annual NHL award given "to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position" as voted by the general managers of all NHL clubs.
Comments / 0