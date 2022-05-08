ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi king to stay in hospital after undergoing colonoscopy

By Reuters
 4 days ago
May 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz will stay in hospital for some time to rest on doctors' advice after undergoing a colonoscopy on Sunday afternoon, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said, citing the royal court.

It said the results of the colonoscopy were fine, and did did not say exactly how long the kind would be in hospital.

SPA had reported earlier that the king was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital on Saturday evening in the Red Sea city of Jeddah to undergo medical tests, also citing a statement from the royal court.

The king, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March. read more

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai, Nayera Abdallah and Moaz Abdl- Aziz in Cairo Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 41

Cat Woman
4d ago

That's not normal. I've had 3 Colonoscopies in the past 20 years and I'm in and out within 4 hours or less.

LLL
3d ago

He likely loved the butt play and wants more before he gets released. He wants his release before his release. Saudi’s, go figure!! Remember who designed and executed 9/11! Never forget!!

BLM when convenient
4d ago

he didn't like the results of the first one so he stayed over night to have 6 more colonoscopies done. when walking out the hospital he was unable to hold hid mud

Reuters

Reuters

