What the papers say – May 8

 3 days ago
Sunday’s newspapers are led by Sinn Fein’s historic victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly election and what it means for the country and the UK as a whole.

The Independent, The Sunday Times and The Observer all write that the result has plunged the country into “political crisis” as the win triggered calls for a referendum on a united Ireland.

Staying on the topic of local election results, The Sunday Telegraph has the Housing Secretary saying voters turned on the Conservatives over the housing crisis. Michael Gove reportedly told the paper the Tories have to learn lessons from the huge losses the party suffered as anger at Boris Johnson continues to grow.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Express carries an exclusive interview with the Prime Minister in which he promises a “Brexit Bills bonanza” to scrap the EU’s “hated red tape”.

The Sunday Mirror, meanwhile, says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to “scrap formality” and shake up royal protocol by being addressed by name and not title while on duty.

The Mail on Sunday has the latest on so-called “beer-gate”, saying a leaked memo has reportedly revealed Sir Keir Starmer’s “beer and curry” gathering was planned.

“Booze missiles,” declares the Sunday People, claiming hackers wrecked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “victory party vodka”.

And the Daily Star on Sunday reports the SAS has trained an “army of loyal and tenacious Jack Russell terriers to conduct daring missions behind enemy lines”.

Brexit: Johnson tells EU there is no need for ‘drama’ over Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson has told the European Union there is no need for “drama” as he doubled down on hints he could override elements of his post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister said on Wednesday that the Good Friday Agreement is more important than the Northern Ireland Protocol, as he dismissed suggestions of any possible escalatory response from the EU as “crazy”.
Labour believes Starmer can prove he did not break lockdown rules

Labour believes it can show Sir Keir Starmer did not break lockdown rules after the party leader vowed he would resign if he is fined by police. In a dramatic statement on Monday, Sir Keir said he would do the “right thing” if he was issued with a fixed penalty notice in relation to a gathering in Labour offices in Durham in April last year.
Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
Johnson signs security assurances with Sweden and Finland

Boris Johnson will sign historic security assurance declarations with Sweden and Finland in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pledging to “bolster military ties” and support both countries should they come under attack. The Prime Minister arrived in Stockholm on Wednesday before travelling to Harpsund, the...
