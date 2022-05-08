IPWHOIS.io: Find User Location and Relevant Data in Moments

Thanks to the advanced mobile technology and internet, we can order everything from groceries to furniture online and find nearby ATMs, stores & restaurants using mobile phones. This is possible because websites and mobile apps use Geolocation technology to provide users with as accurate and relevant information as possible. If you also need a reliable IP Geolocation API for your online store or application, you should use IPWHOIS.io as it delivers updated data and comes with plenty of features.

Introduction to IPWHOIS.io

IPWHOIS.io is a Geolocation API and helps you identify the location of site visitors or app users along with other relevant information like IP address, time zone, and country code, and more. It provides fast results with greater accuracy and real-time information. Whether you are running a location-sensitive business or need to provide your users with location-specific details and information on your site, IPWHOIS would be the best location tool for you. This API can be used for a variety of purposes like content personalization, targeted ads, or form auto-fill on websites, etc.

Reasons to use IPWHOIS.Io

Below is a list of features and benefits to explain why you should consider IPWHOIS over other Geolocation APIs available in the market.

Easy to Use

No business wants to use a tool that requires a lot of time and effort to set up or install. IPWHOIS.Io Geolocation API is very simple and easy to use. Since the API provides ample user location data and information, it doesn’t require technical skills or knowledge to set up and use. Even it comes with a free plan so you can check how useful and easy to use it is.

Data Accuracy

The accuracy of delivered user data is another great feature that makes IPWHOIS a great geolocation API. When extracting user data to improve the experience on your website or app, precision is important. This location tool provides you with exact location data and information using a self-learning database. All the delivered data is up-to-date so you can learn more about your visitors without missing a single detail.

Fast Response Time

If you want a fast response time when determining the location of website visitors, you should opt for this geolocation API as all the GET requests are directed to the nearest and fastest node using GeoDNS. As a result, users get a quick response time anywhere in the world. This allows you to get all the required data within seconds.

Secure

IPWHOIS doesn’t pose any risks when you are using it for finding user location and other useful information. All the delivered information and details are secured via 256-bit SSL encryption. Furthermore, the API service also blocks all the potentially dangerous or harmful IPs to keep your website or app safe from cybercriminals and other bad guys.

Multi-language Support

IPWHOIS is designed for developers and marketers around the globe. And it makes no sense to keep it limited to a specific language. Yes, you got it right. The API comes with multi-language support so you can get response data and information in your native language. It supports different languages including English, German, French, Chinese, Russian, Japanese, and more.

Pricing

As it is mentioned above, you can try this API for free. The free plan is allowed for small and non-commercial projects. You can generate 10000 GET requests per month using the free plan. If you want to use it for commercial projects, you need to choose any of its three plans named Pro, Business, and Platinum. You can easily scale up or down your plan based on your business needs and the number of visitors you receive every month.

Final Verdict

When it comes to determining the exact location information of your users quickly, IPWHOIS is highly recommended by developers. It is a reliable, fast, secure, and flexible way of finding out location data and information of your site visitors or app users. The best thing about this API is you can use it for free. If you find it useful, you can buy a paid plan as per your business needs. It also comes with powerful data filtering system so you can request the only user information you need like current location, time zone, country code, currency or postal code, etc.