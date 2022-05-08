Ukrainian refugees in Wales: Free bus travel and Cadw access

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, is right to urge the home secretary to relax the “unnecessary, long, bureaucratic” visa scheme (Report, 3 May). Last week I saw first-hand a Polish humanitarian volunteer group at Lviv station bring Ukrainian refugees safely to a Polish coordination centre. They are supported to go to their desired destinations either within Poland or other western countries as though they are simply walking across a humanitarian corridor. Contrast this with the UK debacle for those trying to enter with a visa. While the Poles have gone to incredible efforts to support Ukrainian refugees, they cannot be expected to support everyone and not all refugee centres, and shelters are conducive to physical and mental health.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO