MLB roundup: Wilmer Flores' 6 RBIs spark 13-run Giants outburst

By Reuters
 3 days ago
May 8 - Wilmer Flores hit a grand slam and drove in six runs as the San Francisco Giants snapped their five-game losing streak with a 13-7 victory Saturday over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.

Mauricio Dubon and Darin Ruf hit two-run homers for the Giants, who had scored just five runs in their previous four games. Giants starter Logan Webb (4-1) allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings. He struck out seven batters and walked two.

San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt suffered an injury swinging his bat in the eighth inning and exited the game.

Cardinals starter Steven Matz (3-2) lasted just two innings while allowing eight runs on five hits (including three homers) and three walks. Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer and Paul DeJong drove in two runs with two hits to pace the Cardinals' offense.

Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to eight games and got his 1,000th career RBI. He became the eighth primary big league catcher with 2,000 hits and 1,000 RBIs.

Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 1

Consecutive singles by Yonathon Daza, Jose Iglesias and Connor Joe with two outs in the ninth inning capped a four-run rally to give visiting Colorado a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Called on to protect a 1-0 lead in the ninth, Diamondbacks closer Mark Melancon (0-3) gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits in 2/3 innings.

Daniel Bard retired three straight batters after allowing a leadoff walk to Pavin Smith in the ninth inning to earn his ninth save.

Nationals 7, Angels 3

Washington got home runs from Josh Bell, Yadiel Hernandez and Nelson Cruz to pave the way to a victory over host Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels' pitching staff entered the game on an 18-inning scoreless streak but the streak ended in the top of the first inning on Bell's solo homer, one of two hits for the Nationals' first baseman. Third baseman Maikel Franco had two hits and drove in three runs for the Nationals, who had 10 hits in all.

The Angels hit two home runs of their own, one by Jared Walsh and the other by Brandon Marsh, both coming in the fourth inning, which cut Washington's lead to 4-3. Angels starter Michael Lorenzen (3-2) had his toughest outing of the season, giving up five runs on five hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.

White Sox 3, Red Sox 1

Jose Abreu and Luis Robert logged back-to-back RBI hits in the 10th inning as Chicago came from behind to beat host Boston.

Leury Garcia's sacrifice fly erased the 1-0 lead that Boston held from the fifth inning on, and the White Sox went on to win their fifth consecutive game.

The Red Sox had a chance to walk off in the ninth after Jackie Bradley Jr. lined a one-out single to left and Christian Vazquez doubled into the left-center gap. But both were stranded as Bobby Dalbec struck out looking and Trevor Story popped up.

Braves 3, Brewers 2

Max Fried pitched seven strong innings and Ronald Acuna Jr. homered for the second straight game to help Atlanta over visiting Milwaukee.

The win evened the three-game series between the teams and ended Milwaukee's four-game winning streak. The game lived up to expectations as a pitching duel, with Fried going head-to-head with Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes, the reigning National League Cy Young winner.

Fried (4-2) allowed one run on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts to earn his fourth straight win. The walk was the first allowed by Fried since opening day and only his second of the year. Burnes (1-2) pitched six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

Reds 9, Pirates 2 (Game 1)

Tyler Stephenson broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run double and drove in four to help Cincinnati snap a nine-game losing streak with a win over visiting Pittsburgh in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Stephenson finished 3-for-4 with two doubles while Lucas Sims (1-0) pitched out of his own bases-loaded, none-out jam in the eighth to record just the second win in 22 games for the Reds.

Tyler Naquin's three-run double highlighted the seven-run uprising in the eighth for Cincinnati's biggest inning of the season. The nine runs marked a season high for the Reds, while the Pirates lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Pirates 8, Reds 5 (Game 2)

Pittsburgh clubbed four homers to overpower host Cincinnati and to earn a split of the scheduled day-night doubleheader.

It was the second doubleheader split in the last four days for the Pirates, who had an extra off day on Friday due to a rainout in Cincinnati.

Bryan Reynolds, Yoshi Tsutsugo, Diego Castillo and Ben Gamel all homered for Pittsburgh.

Astros 3, Tigers 2

Michael Brantley delivered a game-tying RBI triple in the eighth inning, and Houston scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk later in the frame to push its winning streak to six with a win over visiting Detroit.

Brantley followed a one-out single from Jose Altuve with his extra-base hit into the right field corner, scoring Altuve and knotting the game at 2-2. Altuve and Brantley each reached base against Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer (1-1), who later issued a bases-loaded walk to Kyle Tucker.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly notched his fourth save with a perfect eight-pitch ninth. Bryan Abreu (1-0) earned the victory.

Dodgers 7, Cubs 0 (Game 1)

Clayton Kershaw threw seven scoreless innings, and Austin Barnes had a home run with three RBIs, as visiting Los Angeles beat Chicago in the opener of a doubleheader.

Freddie Freeman matched a career high with three doubles for the Dodgers, while Trea and Justin Turner combined to deliver three hits with three RBIs.

Kershaw (4-0) yielded all five Chicago hits and walked one with two strikeouts to match the longest outing of his season. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 1.80.

Dodgers 6, Cubs 2 (Game 2)

Mookie Betts delivered a three-run double and two-run homer for two of Los Angeles' three hits, but they were more than enough to cap the visiting Dodgers' doubleheader sweep of reeling Chicago.

Betts cleared the bases with his double down the left-field line during a four-run second and added some insurance via a drive high into the left-field bleachers in the ninth. Los Angeles also benefited from nine walks issued by Chicago pitching to win its fifth in a row. Tyler Anderson (3-0), meanwhile, gave up two runs, four hits and struck out seven with a walk over five innings.

Willson Contreras went 3-for-4 with a triple and home run for the Cubs, who have dropped four in a row and 13 of 16 since starting 6-4. They've also lost five straight and nine of their last 10 at home.

Blue Jays 8, Guardians 3 (Game 1)

Raimel Tapia and George Springer each had three RBIs as visiting Toronto defeated Cleveland in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Kevin Gausman (3-1) earned his third successive win while allowing one run, six hits and one walk and striking out five in 6 1/3 innings.

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber (1-2) was knocked around for seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Guardians 8, Blue Jays 2 (Game 2)

Franmil Reyes continued his hot hitting with a home run to support a strong outing by winning pitcher Triston McKenzie in Cleveland's victory over visiting Toronto in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Cleveland has won six of its last eight games.

The Blue Jays won the first game of the doubleheader, 8-3 and their first three batters reached safely in Game 2, but Toronto scored just one run in the first and Cleveland rallied.

McKenzie (2-2) settled in after the rocky start. He retired the final 11 hitters he faced. The 6-5, 165-pound right-hander pitched six innings and allowed four hits, two runs and two walks. He struck out six batters.

Twins 1, Athletics 0

Sonny Gray struck out seven in four scoreless innings in his return from the injured list, as four Minnesota pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout over visiting Oakland.

Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer in the sixth inning for the game's lone run. Polanco had three of the Twins' five hits, finishing a triple shy of the cycle for the AL Central-leading Twins, who have won back-to-back games.

Oakland continued its tailspin with its eighth loss in a row. The Athletics have scored one run overall in their past three games, and the game marked the 10th time this season that they have been held to fewer than two runs.

Marlins 8, Padres 0

Joe Dunand homered in his first major league at-bat and Jorge Soler capped a five-run ninth with a grand slam as visiting Miami routed San Diego to snap a six-game losing streak.

Pablo Lopez shut out the Padres over eight innings. The right-handed Lopez ran his record to 4-1 and lowered his earned run average to a miniscule 1.00. He issued two walks and had five strikeouts. He retired nine straight Padres at one point and got 13 outs on ground balls.

The 26-year-old Dunand is a Miami native and a nephew of Alex Rodriguez. He reached the first row of seats in left on the third pitch he saw from Padres left-handed starter Sean Manaea with one out in the bottom of the second.

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers looking to trade former Cy Young winner?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have such a stacked pitching staff that they likely do not need one of the ex-Cy Young Award winners on their roster. Veteran baseball reporter Peter Gammons said in a tweet on Monday will potentially be moving veteran lefty David Price to allow Price to pursue a starting opportunity elsewhere.
FanSided

Red Sox have no one but themselves to blame for Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox have a Trevor Story problem and this is just the first month of his six-year deal. The Boston Red Sox called their own bluff when they took a gamble and signed Trevor Story this offseason. For six seasons, he established himself as one of the best offensive shortstops in the game yet there were always signs that maybe playing half of his games at Coors Field contributed to his success. A curse for all members of the Colorado Rockies, one has to wonder if this was a reason why his market was light this offseason.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Which former Yankees are performing best with their new teams?

During the offseason, the Yankees said goodbye to a handful of their mainstays from the last few seasons as well as several players closer to the fringes. Some of these guys were fan favorites, while others divided opinions in rather spectacular and polarized fashions. Now that we’re a month into the season, let’s check in on how those traded Yankees are adjusting to their new teams.
NBC Sports

Tomase: These three players are holding the Red Sox' offense back

The three players killing the Red Sox offense aren't local whipping boys Bobby Dalbec, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Christian Vazquez. They bat at the bottom of the order for a reason. It's the next tier of players: Kiké Hernández, Alex Verdugo, and Trevor Story. They're supposed to be the collective...
BOSTON, MA
Empire Sports Media

Why rookie Daniel Bellinger could be the Giants’ starting tight end in 2022

The New York Giants addressed all of their major needs in the 2022 NFL Draft. With their first two picks, the Giants addressed their two biggest needs in offensive tackle and pass-rusher. But in the middle and late rounds of the draft, the Giants were strategic with their draft picks. One position that the Giants needed to gain talent at was tight end. The Giants might have found their starting tight end for the upcoming 2022 season in fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
FortyEightMinutes

2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Wizards Win Lottery, Duren Falls to Knicks

The NBA Draft Lottery will take a place on May 17 in Chicago and leading up to the event, we are taking a look at some intriguing permutations of the league’s draft order. Mock Lottery Draft Order Just like our first mock draft, we utilized Tankathon’s lottery simulator to create the order. In this lottery […] The post 2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Wizards Win Lottery, Duren Falls to Knicks appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBC Sports

Jets sign two players after rookie minicamp tryouts

The Jets held their rookie minicamp over the weekend and a pair of players trying out for the team did well enough to earn a longer stay. The team announced that wide receiver Calvin Jackson and offensive lineman Derrick Kelly are joining the team. Tight end Brandon Dillon and wide receiver D.J. Montgomery were waived in corresponding moves.
Pro Football Rumors

Giants hire ex-Dolphins GM Dennis Hickey

Hickey will serve as the Giants’ assistant director of player personnel, according to the Bergen Record’s Art Stapleton, after having spent the past five years with the Bills. The veteran executive finished his Buffalo tenure as a senior national scout. Schoen worked under Hickey with the Dolphins in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies drop another series to Mets: 'We're giving them way too many opportunities'

At some point, you'd think the Phillies would be able to finish off one of these doubleheaders. They took Game 1 on Sunday with a one-run victory over Max Scherzer but fell flat in the series finale, losing 6-1 to the Mets. The Phillies have won both games just once in their last 28 doubleheaders dating back to 2013. Once. They've lost both games 14 times and split the other 13.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Giants waive four players

The Giants made some room on the roster for incoming rookie free agents on Tuesday. The team announced that they have waived four players ahead of the start of rookie minicamp later this week. Linebacker Omari Cobb, tight end Jake Hausmann, tight end Rysen John, and offensive lineman Wes Martin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Steen, Studnicka & More

As the curtain closes on the 2021-22 season for most of the Boston Bruins prospects, it’s time for another Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers. In this playoff edition, we will look at last July’s first-round pick playing a big role in a historic upset and the Providence Bruins’ season came to a quick end in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs in the American Hockey League (AHL).
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Reuters

