Junior Forum debutantes presented

Twenty-three Junior Forum debutantes will be presented Saturday, May 7, following a tradition dating back more than eight decades.

The Kemp at the Forum abounded Saturday with the pageantry and elegance of the 94th Junior Forum Debutante Presentation.

The Junior Forum was founded in 1927, as a junior department of the Woman’s Forum. The debutante class was established to promote community involvement and social grace. The first presentation was staged in the spring of 1928.

The 23 charming young ladies presented Saturday were:

Baylee Che’ Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brandon Brown. She will graduate from Wichita Falls High School and plans to attend Texas A&M University.

Alexis Claire Carter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Landon Carter. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Caroline Joy Case, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Darren Case. She will graduate from Holliday High School and plans to attend the University of Arkansas.

Kate Elizabeth Christoff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Martin Christoff. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Laura Grace Christoff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Martin Christoff. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Claire Dewar Davenport, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Todd Davenport. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend Midwestern State University.

Olivia Denson Davenport, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Todd Davenport. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Morgan Cass Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Frank Davis. She will graduate from Holliday High School and plans to attend the University of Oklahoma.

Libby Claire Featherston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Vern Featherston. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend Texas A&M University.

Ainsley Ruth Gardner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bruce Gardner. She will graduate from Wichita Falls High School and plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Ava Grace Hill, daughter of Dr. Tracy Jill Hill and Mr. Mitchell Shawn Hill. She will graduate from Holliday High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Marcella Annaliza Hilmi, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Omar Hilmi. She will graduate from Wichita Falls High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Claire Tucker Hood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Ashby Hood. She will graduate from Wichita Falls High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Lucy Bridwell Hood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Ashby Hood. She will graduate from Wichita Falls High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Isabella Rose Kelleher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Alan Kelleher. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend Midwestern State University.

Katherine Shelley Lamb, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Keith Whitaker Lamb. She will graduate from Holliday High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Olivia Rose Lobaugh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Andrew Lobaugh. She will graduate from Burkburnett High School and plans to attend the University of North Texas.

Emma Carroll McGaha, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shad Carroll McGaha. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Mia Elizabeth Miller, daughter of Mr. Adam Sim Miller and Ms. Melissa Ann Miller. She will graduate from Holliday High School and plans to attend the University of Arkansas.

Allison Kay Morgette, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Wayne Morgette. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend the University of Arkansas.

Prestley Spring Silvertooth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Patrick Silvertooth. She will graduate from Christ Academy and plans to attend the University of Mississippi.

Hannah Jane Spears, daughter of Drs. Elisa Sheppard Spears and James William Spears. She will graduate from Holliday High School and plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Katherine Elizabeth Wurster, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Patrick Wurster. She will graduate from Christ Academy and plans to attend Claremont McKenna College.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Junior Forum debutantes presented