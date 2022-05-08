ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Junior Forum debutantes presented

By Torin Halsey, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

Twenty-three Junior Forum debutantes will be presented Saturday, May 7, following a tradition dating back more than eight decades.

The Kemp at the Forum abounded Saturday with the pageantry and elegance of the 94th Junior Forum Debutante Presentation.

The Junior Forum was founded in 1927, as a junior department of the Woman’s Forum. The debutante class was established to promote community involvement and social grace. The first presentation was staged in the spring of 1928.

The 23 charming young ladies presented Saturday were:

Baylee Che’ Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brandon Brown. She will graduate from Wichita Falls High School and plans to attend Texas A&M University.

Alexis Claire Carter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Landon Carter. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Caroline Joy Case, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Darren Case. She will graduate from Holliday High School and plans to attend the University of Arkansas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jz0o6_0fWkpBQK00

Kate Elizabeth Christoff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Martin Christoff. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Laura Grace Christoff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Martin Christoff. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Claire Dewar Davenport, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Todd Davenport. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend Midwestern State University.

Olivia Denson Davenport, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Todd Davenport. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZLQm_0fWkpBQK00

Morgan Cass Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Frank Davis. She will graduate from Holliday High School and plans to attend the University of Oklahoma.

Libby Claire Featherston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Vern Featherston. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend Texas A&M University.

Ainsley Ruth Gardner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bruce Gardner. She will graduate from Wichita Falls High School and plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Ava Grace Hill, daughter of Dr. Tracy Jill Hill and Mr. Mitchell Shawn Hill. She will graduate from Holliday High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Marcella Annaliza Hilmi, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Omar Hilmi. She will graduate from Wichita Falls High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Claire Tucker Hood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Ashby Hood. She will graduate from Wichita Falls High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Lucy Bridwell Hood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Ashby Hood. She will graduate from Wichita Falls High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Isabella Rose Kelleher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Alan Kelleher. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend Midwestern State University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42miRt_0fWkpBQK00

Katherine Shelley Lamb, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Keith Whitaker Lamb. She will graduate from Holliday High School and plans to attend the University of Texas.

Olivia Rose Lobaugh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Andrew Lobaugh. She will graduate from Burkburnett High School and plans to attend the University of North Texas.

Emma Carroll McGaha, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shad Carroll McGaha. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Mia Elizabeth Miller, daughter of Mr. Adam Sim Miller and Ms. Melissa Ann Miller. She will graduate from Holliday High School and plans to attend the University of Arkansas.

Allison Kay Morgette, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Wayne Morgette. She will graduate from Rider High School and plans to attend the University of Arkansas.

Prestley Spring Silvertooth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Patrick Silvertooth. She will graduate from Christ Academy and plans to attend the University of Mississippi.

Hannah Jane Spears, daughter of Drs. Elisa Sheppard Spears and James William Spears. She will graduate from Holliday High School and plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Katherine Elizabeth Wurster, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Patrick Wurster. She will graduate from Christ Academy and plans to attend Claremont McKenna College.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Junior Forum debutantes presented

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Spring, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech University#Midwestern University#Texas A M University#The University Of Texas#Highschool#The Junior Forum#The Woman S Forum#Wichita Falls High School#Rider High School#Holliday High School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy