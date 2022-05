Local authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle suspected to be involved in an illegal dumping incident last month. The Power County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the owner of a newer model Ford pickup truck and any information related to an illegal dumping event around 11:13 a.m. on April 15, the sheriff’s office said in a recent Facebook post. “The vehicle and associated trailer were utilized in an illegal dumping event on private property on Rast Road,” the Facebook post said. “We are looking to locate the owner’s information and interview them about the incident. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 208-226-2311 or message the department via Facebook page. Tips can be anonymous, the sheriff’s office said.

POWER COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO