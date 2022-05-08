Lobos Even Series in Game Two Victory over Nevada

RENO, Nev. — The University of New Mexico baseball team routed the Nevada Wolf Pack, 17-10, in game two of the three-game series to even up the series on Saturday night at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park. In his first start in a week, Sean Stephens had...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball has found some help in the frontcourt. Wichita State transfer Morris Udeze committed to Richard Pitino and the Lobos Sunday. He made the announcement on his twitter account. The six foot eight 245 pound forward averaged more than 10 points and over 6 rebounds […]
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Men’s Tennis head coach Sylvain Malroux has been named the Mountain West’s Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year, the conference announced Monday. The award was voted on by the conference’s head coaches. Malroux, who just completed his seventh season at...
LARAMIE -- Do you ever see a number on a Wyoming basketball jersey and think of all the great players to wear it?. In this summer series, I’ll give you my take on which Pokes’ hoopster was the best ever to don each number. The criteria are simple: How did he perform at UW? What kind of impact did he have on the program?
EUGENE — Oregon pitcher Stevie Hansen was recognized by the Pac-12 for her play in the Ducks’ series win at Stanford. Hansen was named Pac-12 freshman of the week after going 1-1 with a 1.75 ERA over 12.0 innings, including a complete-game shutout, as the Ducks took two of three against the Cardinal.
After hours of brushing, trimming, grooming, and preparing one of the world's most misunderstood hairstyles, the finest mullets from around the Magic City came together in one location over the weekend. Our contest to giveaway prime tickets for Morgan Wallen's concert in Billings and find Montana's Top Mullet was held...
While individual candidates are subject to a $10,000 contribution limit per cycle ($5,000 each for the primary and general), political action committees in Nevada are allowed to raise and spend unlimited amounts.
The post Free from donation limits, PACs pour millions into governor’s race, ballot questions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
This very well could be rock bottom for this year’s Oregon Ducks baseball team. The good news, however, is that there’s nowhere to go but up.
Unfortunately, the Ducks’ scoreless streak was extended to 18 innings as they lost 3-0 to UC-San Diego Tuesday night at PK Park. The loss was also Oregon’s sixth straight and now even making the post-season isn’t exactly a sure thing.
The Ducks dropped to 28-20 overall.
Somehow, someway, Oregon needs a victory in the worst way. The Ducks will immediately get another chance Wednesday afternoon with the series finale with the Tritons.
In this first game with UCSD, the Tritons scored single runs in the fourth and fifth with an insurance run in the eighth with a home run from catcher Blake FitzGerald.
Meanwhile, the Ducks couldn’t muster up any offense. They were held to just one hit, a Gavin Grant single in the sixth. The Tritons used four pitchers to hold the Oregon bats in check.
The two teams will be at it once again Wednesday at 4 p.m. Neither team has named a starting pitcher.
Comments / 0