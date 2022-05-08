Lobos Even Series in Game Two Victory over Nevada

This very well could be rock bottom for this year’s Oregon Ducks baseball team. The good news, however, is that there’s nowhere to go but up. Unfortunately, the Ducks’ scoreless streak was extended to 18 innings as they lost 3-0 to UC-San Diego Tuesday night at PK Park. The loss was also Oregon’s sixth straight and now even making the post-season isn’t exactly a sure thing. The Ducks dropped to 28-20 overall. Somehow, someway, Oregon needs a victory in the worst way. The Ducks will immediately get another chance Wednesday afternoon with the series finale with the Tritons. In this first game with UCSD, the Tritons scored single runs in the fourth and fifth with an insurance run in the eighth with a home run from catcher Blake FitzGerald. Meanwhile, the Ducks couldn’t muster up any offense. They were held to just one hit, a Gavin Grant single in the sixth. The Tritons used four pitchers to hold the Oregon bats in check. The two teams will be at it once again Wednesday at 4 p.m. Neither team has named a starting pitcher.

