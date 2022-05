Pete Davidson is performing stand-up comedy for the first time in three years, and you better believe he has stuff to talk about. He did not shy away from the dramatic turn his life has taken this year when he got on stage at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. The Saturday Night Live actor began dating Kim Kardashian after she guest hosted on the NBC sketch comedy show last October. This drew the ire of Kanye West, who held out hope for reconciliation with his now-ex-wife, and Ye launched a social media “civil war” against Davidson. Netflix released a video of part of the comedian’s set, where he talked about his “really weird year.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO