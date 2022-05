The early odds for NFL win totals are out, and it seems that Vegas is not to enthralled with what the Minnesota Vikings did this offseason. In fact, they are about as lukewarm on the Vikings as it gets. In the second year of the 17-game schedule, early oddsmakers have set Minnesota’s over/under win total right down the middle at 8.5. Despite a lack of faith from the house, here are three reasons why Minnesota will hit the over in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO