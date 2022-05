The Eastern Conference may be getting a whole lot tougher next season. View the original article to see embedded media. The offseason may be months away, but the trade rumor mill is already churning and all eyes have turned toward Utah where big changes appear to be on the horizon. Both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have piqued the interest of teams around the league as potential trade candidates this summer, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO