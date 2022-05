The Montreal Canadiens are not only hosting the NHL draft in July, they’ll have a chance to be the headliners after winning the draft lottery on Tuesday night. The Canadiens retain the right to the No. 1 pick, a bright spot after a turbulent season in which they changed coaches, overhauled their front-office, finished last in the overall standings and most recently mourned the death of former star Guy Lafleur.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO