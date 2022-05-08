Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Played 'Within My Strengths' Following Game 3 Win

Warriors guard Jordan Poole was put on blast after yesterday's game, drawing criticism from players, fans, and analysts. It all started with a play on Ja Morant, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. In a clip that has made its rounds on social media, Poole appears to swipe at Morant's knee -- prompting the Grizzlies star to call him out after the game.
Much like the rest of us, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith had quite an animated reaction to Al Horford throwing the hammer down on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Monday’s Game 4 clash between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. It sounds like Stephen A enjoyed the action, but what he’s taken exception to is the referees slapping Horford with a technical foul for his elbow on Giannis right after the dunk.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors due to his knee injury, but he is keeping a positive mindset amid the latest setback. On Twitter, Morant spoke out about his condition for the first time ever since sustaining the injury in Game 3 last Saturday. He sent out an encouraging tweet, highlighting how he is maintaining his optimism that he can go through it.
The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
Legendary NBA big man and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died Tuesday evening. Lanier reportedly passed away following a short illness. “Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere.”
As series go on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the distaste between teams seem to only grow. Bruins forward Brad Marchand and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo already have that down pat. The two got into it after the horn sounded at the end of the first period of Game...
The Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 was overshadowed by an incident involving Chris Paul’s family. Paul told security during the game that a fan had put their hands on his mother. A fan had reportedly been physical with Paul’s wife and mother in front of Paul’s children. While the Mavs secured a win and tied up the series against the Suns, Paul’s family was dealing with grossly disrespectful fans.
Nets superstar Kevin Durant, a surefire Hall of Famer whenever he retires, is backing another former Nets star to join him in Springfield – though it doesn’t seem likely to happen. Durant responded to a tweet asking people to name a player who should be in the Hall...
The second-round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics is getting extra zesty. The Bucks beat the Celtics in Game 3 on Saturday in a controversial finish. One source of debate was a series of non-calls on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who seemingly got away with a goaltend during a crucial play late and who was bulldozing through Celtics defenders on his way to the basket all game log.
On Monday morning, the winner of the 2021-2022 NBA MVP award was revealed. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the prestigious award for the second consecutive season. Jokic is in his seventh NBA season, all of which have been spent with the Nuggets....
