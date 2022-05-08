ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Played 'Within My Strengths' Following Game 3 Win

By Jamal Collier/ESPN
RealGM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiannis Antetokounmpo lead the Milwaukee Bucks with 42 points as they beat the Boston Celtics 103-101 to win Game 3. The Bucks now lead the series 2-1. "I just tried to read whatever is in...

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Sounds Off On The Jordan Poole Foul On Ja Morant: "I've Been Kissed Harder Than That."

Warriors guard Jordan Poole was put on blast after yesterday's game, drawing criticism from players, fans, and analysts. It all started with a play on Ja Morant, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. In a clip that has made its rounds on social media, Poole appears to swipe at Morant's knee -- prompting the Grizzlies star to call him out after the game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith claims Al Horford-Giannis Antetokounmpo incident in Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks is ‘dumbest S&@$’ he’s ever seen

Much like the rest of us, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith had quite an animated reaction to Al Horford throwing the hammer down on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Monday’s Game 4 clash between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. It sounds like Stephen A enjoyed the action, but what he’s taken exception to is the referees slapping Horford with a technical foul for his elbow on Giannis right after the dunk.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on knee injury after missing Game 4 vs. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors due to his knee injury, but he is keeping a positive mindset amid the latest setback. On Twitter, Morant spoke out about his condition for the first time ever since sustaining the injury in Game 3 last Saturday. He sent out an encouraging tweet, highlighting how he is maintaining his optimism that he can go through it.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Jeanie Buss sends stern warning shot to Lakers organization after disappointing season

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
PennLive.com

Basketball Hall of Famer, former Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks center has died

Legendary NBA big man and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died Tuesday evening. Lanier reportedly passed away following a short illness. “Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Mavs release statement regarding confrontation between Chris Paul’s family, fans

The Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 was overshadowed by an incident involving Chris Paul’s family. Paul told security during the game that a fan had put their hands on his mother. A fan had reportedly been physical with Paul’s wife and mother in front of Paul’s children. While the Mavs secured a win and tied up the series against the Suns, Paul’s family was dealing with grossly disrespectful fans.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics forward ‘likes’ tweets dissing Giannis Antetokounmpo

The second-round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics is getting extra zesty. The Bucks beat the Celtics in Game 3 on Saturday in a controversial finish. One source of debate was a series of non-calls on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who seemingly got away with a goaltend during a crucial play late and who was bulldozing through Celtics defenders on his way to the basket all game log.
BOSTON, MA
On3.com

NBA announces MVP for the 2021-2022 season

On Monday morning, the winner of the 2021-2022 NBA MVP award was revealed. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the prestigious award for the second consecutive season. Jokic is in his seventh NBA season, all of which have been spent with the Nuggets....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks

Comments / 0

Community Policy