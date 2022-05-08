ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

DTLA shooting leaves man wounded

By City News Service
2urbangirls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – A man was wounded Saturday by a gunman on a bicycle downtown. The shooting occurred...

KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed while attending vigil for earlier deadly shooting in Riverside

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday that occurred during a gathering for one of the victims killed in another shooting in the same area of Riverside earlier this week. The latest incident was reported at 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and La Sierra Avenue, Riverside Police Department Officer Railsback said. Arriving […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Woman shot, killed at South L.A. homeless encampment

A woman was found dead early Saturday morning at a South Los Angeles homeless encampment, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Firestone Boulevard in the Florence-Firestone area around 2:30 a.m. On scene, they found a woman unconscious on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KTLA

Store owner shot 9-year-old at Victorville mall, police say

Police say the suspect accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl at the Mall of Victor Valley on Tuesday has been taken into custody. The Victorville Police Department identified him as 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell, a co-owner of Sole Addicts. He was chasing two shoplifters out of his store and fired multiple shots at them, but the […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Santa Ana police make arrest in decades-old homicide case

The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death. On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey. On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Inmate convicted of attempted murder in L.A. County killed by another inmate at Salinas Valley prison, officials say

An inmate died after he was attacked in the yard of Salinas Valley State Prison Tuesday evening. Edgar Delgado, 39, died after he was attacked by another inmate with a “manufactured weapon” in one of the prison’s maximum-security yards, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Delgado was attacked just after 6 p.m. […]
SALINAS, CA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Long Beach man dies in hospital after being strangled by daughter

A Long Beach woman faces murder and elder abuse charges after she allegedly strangled her father during an argument late last month. The man, identified as 74-year-old Juan Ochoa Rodriguez, died in a local hospital Friday, more than a week after his daughter was arrested for attacking him. On April 25, Genesis Noemi Ochoa, 30, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Three Arrested After Being Found With Cocaine, Stolen Catalytic Converters

Three men were arrested in Santa Clarita Monday after allegedly being found with stolen catalytic converters and cocaine. At around 2:30 a.m. Monday, deputies pulled over a vehicle that was not following vehicle code on the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

3 overdose at Pacoima home, police say

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of three people who were actively overdosing at a home in Pacoima Sunday morning. It happened around 8:55 a.m. on the 12900 block of Sunburst Street. Officers arrived on scene and found three people who all appeared to be overdosing on an undetermined substance. The Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

