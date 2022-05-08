ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

White House Drug Czar Visits San Diego to Announce New Program to Fight Meth

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lDDT_0fWkXPxe00
Dr. Rahul Gupta tours the border in a Coast Guard helicopter. Photo courtesy of Gupta’s office

The Biden administrations’ drug czar visited San Diego on Saturday to announce a new plan to address the methamphetamine epidemic and its impact on public health.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, toured the border in a Coast Guard helicopter, inspected a smuggling tunnel and spoke at a press conference.

“The tragic rise in methamphetamine-involved overdose deaths requires immediate action,” said Gupta.

“This bold, new action plan builds on the President’s National Drug Control Strategy by expanding access to evidence-based prevention, treatment, and harm reduction strategies, as well as reducing the supply of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs by going after drug trafficking organizations,” he said.

The announcement comes at a time when overdose deaths involving methamphetamine are on the rise and increases in seizures of counterfeit pills are being reported.

The federal plan is designed to reduce methamphetamine use, prevent meth overdoses, expand access to evidence-based treatment, and reduce the trafficking and supply of methamphetamine.

Gupta, an immigrant from India, was director of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health and chief medical officer of the March of Dimes before his presidential appointment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
NBC San Diego

Considered Moving to Tijuana? It's Not as Easy as Just Driving South

San Diego's rising cost of living is driving more people south to Tijuana. The Mexican Consulate says dozens of San Diegans start the moving process every day. It's not just Mexican nationals, but also people born in the U.S. "We will receive them with open arms," said Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Methamphetamine#Smuggling Tunnel#Coast Guard#The March Of Dimes
NBC San Diego

San Diego Covid Case Numbers on the Rise Once Again

San Diego County's positive Covid case count and positivity rate has been increasing over the last week. Last week the County saw slightly more than 4,000 positive cases compared to slightly less than 3,000 positive cases the previous week. Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer says, the case count is likely the tip of the iceburg because many San Diegans are testing themselves at home.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
White House
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy