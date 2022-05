Having regained the title with a second victory over Rose Namajunas, UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza has her sights set on another former opponent. At UFC 274 this past weekend, Esparza concluded her journey back to the top of the 115-pound weight class with a second dose of title glory. While it perhaps didn’t come in the fashion she’d have hoped, both in terms of a convincing triumph and an entertaining one, “Cookie Monster” left Phoenix with gold in her possession nonetheless.

UFC ・ 1 HOUR AGO