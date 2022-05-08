ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Spencer shines at Lone Star Conference meet

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7ozz_0fWkTvaG00

KINGSVILLE — Lubbock Christian University thrower Bryce Spencer won one event and finished second in two others during the three-day Lone Star Conference outdoor track and field championships that concluded Saturday.

Spencer, from Sundown and South Plains College, won the hammer throw with a mark of 188 feet, 8 inches. He took second in the discus (174-6) and second in the javelin (198-2).

The LCU men finished seventh of 11 teams with Spencer putting up 26 of the Chaparrals' 35 points.

LCU's Tres Rodriguez took sixth in the shot put (50-0), and Keitron Boyd got sixth in the 200 meters with a time of 21.52 seconds.

The Chaps' other points came in the triple jump from Kevin Washington and Nathan Karseno, who took seventh and eighth, respectively, with marks of 47-4 1/4 and 45-5.

In the women's division, LCU scored 17 points and finished ninth of 12 teams.

Anna Salisbury led the way, taking second in the 400 meters with a time of 55.64 and anchoring the 1,600-meter relay team to fifth place. Charlotte Scannell, Frenship graduate Reanna Argullin, Kiley Cummings and Salisbury ran a 3:53.99.

The Lady Chaps got sixth-place points from Marissa Perez in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and eighth-place finishes from Abigail Jones in the hammer throw (143-9) and Idalou graduate Madelyn Merrell in the 800 meters (2:26.44).

WBU baseball

CHICKASHA, Okla. — The 10th-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma beat Wayland Baptist 14-7 in the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Sunday, ending the Pioneers' season.

Arturo Disla had two home runs and three runs batted in for Wayland (29-23), and Danny Arambula went 3 for 4 with a two-run triple. Disla finished with a team-high 19 homers.

Brandon Shumway, Gabriel Arroyo and Luis Pelayo homered for second-seeded USAO (35-12), which will play top-seeded Oklahoma City (46-4) at 1 p.m. Monday for the championship

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Spencer shines at Lone Star Conference meet

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

The Spurs will Stay in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX- The Spurs will not leave San Antonio. On Tuesday morning, the San Antonio Spurs owner reassured fans that the pro team would not leave San Antonio after a plan to play a few games in Austin caused fans to question if the team was moving. Last week, the Spurs requested to play two games in Austin’s Moody Center. Instead of moving the team, the Spurs are just trying to expand the brand. The large corporations moving to Austin could add new sponsors for the Spurs and the increase in popularity in the Austin area made San Antonio officials anxious. The owner of the Spurs told…
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Kingsville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Lake Travis senior Brian Comegys shoots 70 to open 6A state tourney; Westlake No. 1 after one round

GEORGETOWN — On a different day, a double-bogey on the 12th hole of the state golf championship might have derailed Lake Travis senior Brian Comegys. But not Monday. The new-and-improved Cavalier senior absorbed the blow and kept playing. It turned out to be his only mishap as he shot a 2-under 70 on the first day of the Class 6A golf tournament at Legacy Hills Golf Club.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lone Star Conference#Track And Field#South Plains College#Lcu#Chaparrals#Chaps#Frenship#Idalou#Wbu
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

LCU's Franco named LSC pitcher of the year

Lubbock Christian University's Taylor Franco was named the Lone Star Conference softball pitcher of the year and was one of five Lady Chaparrals selected to the all-LSC first team. Franco was the conference co-leader in pitching victories during the regular season with a 19-4 record. She also had eight shutouts, including four no-hitters,...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
KXII.com

Gainesville hires Searcy to lead football program

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards have hired Neil Searcy, a Gainesville alum, to lead the football program. Searcy played for the Leopards in the late 1980′s. He has spent most of his coaching career at Killeen High School where he has been the head coach since 2015. He has also been the head coach at Wichita Falls Hirschi.
GAINESVILLE, TX
KFDA

Palo Duro’s Camp inks commitment to Arlington Baptist University basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons celebrated signing day for one of their deep threats on the basketball court. Senior guard Cutter Camp inked his commitment to play basketball for Arlington Baptist University in the National Christian College Athletic Association DII. Camp ended his senior season 41 percent...
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

I Beat Pete: Balloon Pop Basketball vs West Texas Hurricanes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Challenge #995 was popping a row of balloons and then taking a free throw, three pointer or five point half court shot. Going side by side made it nerve wracking. Each round was a team of two so if you were quick and your team made...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo animal athlete qualifies for bull riders final in Fort Worth

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo-based animal athlete called “Hey Bartender” with the Jones Quarter Horses (JQH) Bucking Bulls has qualified for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) world finals, according to a representative from the International Management Group (IMG). For the first time in league history, IMG detailed that the finals will be hosted in […]
AMARILLO, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy