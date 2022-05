Click here to read the full article. Even though this home is located within a community of over 260 homes, it’s possible you might never see your neighbors—and that was entirely by design. SmartClixx founder Gary Dinkin and his wife, Lindy, were eyeing this hilltop parcel at 13 Old Ranch Road for some time before purchasing it and transforming it into their dream home between 2014 and 2017. The 13-acre piece of land has 360-degree views from La Jolla to Laguna Beach and overlooks all of Laguna Niguel in Orange County. It’s the largest parcel in the prestigious gated Bear Brand...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO