El Dorado, AR

"Paint Your Pet" class coming to South Arkansas Arts Center

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Paint Your Pet Portrait" Corks and Canvas class will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado. This special workshop will be hosted by local artist Michaela Gross who specializes in pet portraiture. Corks and Canvas is a fun-filled night of...

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Arkansas

Arkansas is a state with a rich history and culture, as well as an abundance of natural resources. Situated in the American South, Arkansas was once a part of the territory of Louisiana, and later became its own state in 1836. The state has a complex racial history, as it was home to both Native American tribes and African American slaves.
Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Little Rock, Arkansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Diners seeking a uniquely local culinary experience will appreciate the carefully-crafted meals served at Table 28, where fresh ingredients from regional producers and purveyors find their way into every dish. The dinner menu features a wide range of traditional American fare, including salads, burgers and steaks. However, there's also a variety of seafood dishes; in fact, the restaurant's signature entree is its broiled seafood platter with shrimp, scallops and cod. If you're looking for something even more luxurious, try the lobster tail dinner option. Table 28 also has an extensive wine list. All meals can be enjoyed in the elegant dining room or on the patio overlooking the city skyline.
Batesville Area Chamber celebrates opening of West Splash Park

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) celebrated the opening of the newest city park on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently-completed West Splash Park, located adjacent to West Elementary School. The West Splash Park is located on the southern side of West Elementary, near the intersection of...
