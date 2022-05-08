ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ejected in Game 3

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Anderson notched nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 16 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA playoffs: Results, scores, schedule, TV channel, dates, times for Celtics-Buck Grizzlies-Warriors

The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing in the second round. A pair of pivotal Game 5s were played on Tuesday night with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns taking commanding 3-2 leads in their respective best-of-seven series. Action continues Wednesday with Game 5s in the Bucks-Celtics and Warriors-Grizzlies series. Golden State can become the first team to qualify for the Conference Finals with a Game 5 win.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out for Game 5

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) remains out for Game 5, but he didn't rule the All-Star out for the entire series, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Middleton suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain during Game 2 of the Bucks' opening-round series against the Bulls...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Cowboys opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The Dallas Cowboys head into another season with high expectations, seeking to become the first team to repeat as NFC East champions since the Philadelphia Eagles accomplished the feat from 2001 through 2004. Dallas experienced offseason losses of wide receiver Amari Cooper, pass rusher Randy Gregory, and tackle La'El Collins in free agency, making the path to repeat much tougher than expected.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Texans' Jerry Hughes: Signed by Houston

The Texans signed Hughes on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. Hughes has missed only one game since 2011, but his production has dropped in recent years. Regardless, the veteran should still garner a solid role with the Texans in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Struggles continue Monday

Moore, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a loss to the Phillies on Monday, now sports a .192 average and .385 slugging percentage across his first 32 plate appearances. As poor as those numbers are, they're actually superior to the respective .181 and .334 figures Moore generated over a much larger 377-plate-appearance sample in 2021. The versatile 29-year-old does have an acceptable 18.8 percent strikeout rate and has been partly victimized by a .211 BABIP, but a career-high 60.0 percent flyball rate seems to be hampering his overall production. One metric that offers some reason for optimism is Moore's .323 on-base percentage, which is largely the byproduct of his 12.5 percent walk rate.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Sitting in second straight game

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Considering that Smith is the Dodgers' clear No. 1 catcher and is now out of the lineup for the second game in a row, he's most likely dealing with an unreported injury or illness. Manager Dave Roberts should provide more clarity on the situation later Tuesday, but Austin Barnes will pick up another start in place of Smith.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Stuck in skid

Pujols has gone 2-for-23 in his last nine games. Pujols began the season with hits in four of his first five contests, but he's hit safely in only two of his last nine. The designated hitter's slump has opened up playing time for prospect Juan Yepez, who has multiple hits in four of his five games since he was called up to the big leagues. Pujols is slashing .220/.319/.390 with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored in 14 games, and he'll likely play only a part-time role going forward.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Exits Sunday with injury

Diaz was removed in the top of the eighth inning of Sunday's 5-0 win over the Tigers with an apparent injury, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 2-for-3 with a grand slam before exiting. According to Lerner, Diaz looked to have experienced some discomfort during his final...
HOUSTON, TX

