Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Ejected in Game 3

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO