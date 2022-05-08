Partly cloudy, cool tonight; Big-time warming trend ahead

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Sunshine for Mother’s Day

Long dry stretch ahead

Feeling like Summer by Wednesday and Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight's Forecast

TODAY: Sunny skies and warmer for Sunday. High temperatures will be closer to normal in the upper 60s. A light breeze at around 10MPH. Some clouds filter in by Sunday evening into Sunday night, but no rain is expected.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A little breezier on Monday with some gusts 15-20MPH.

Temperature Trend

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and even warmer for Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmth continues to build with highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Warm and sunny with a few clouds around on Thursday. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Warm and sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Warm and partly cloudy. Slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

