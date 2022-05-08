Report: Manchester United Linked to French Midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni from AS Monaco Amid Interest From Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool

Manchester United is on the look to sign a needed Midfielder for the next season and Aurelien Tchouameni could be fit for the Red Devils' needs.

The Rouen born has played a total of 48 games with his current club AS Monaco, scoring 5 goals and providing 2 assists.

A negative statistic is the eight yellow cards the 22-year-old has earned through the season.

Aurelien Tchouameni with Monaco IMAGO / PanoramiC

The future of the Star Midfielder is uncertain, even when he still has a contract with Mocano until 2024 with an extension clause for one more year (2025).

According to outlet AS : Aurelien Tchouameni has said he will go to his vacation and after that will see who is left in Monaco.

The 22-year-old also said: "Why not stay and play the Champions League with Monaco?" "Playing the Champions League with Monaco is not something I dislike"

Apparently Real Madrid is one of the clubs who is closer to sign the Frenchmen who's transfer fee at the moment is worth around 40 million euros.

Manchester United is also very interested in paying for Tchouameni services.

However, Mocano knows well the kind of star they have and will not accept less than 70 million euros to let the Rouen born go.

If the Red Devils were to sign the AS Monaco's Midfielder, they will have to pay such price tag.

