ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Burlington, IA

Notre Dame-West Burlington's Kaleb Allen continues hot streak

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7ghg_0fWkQwe200

DONNELLSON — Notre Dame-West Burlington senior Kaleb Allen has been hire than a firecracker on the Fourth of July on the golf course recently.

Allen continued his torrid pace Saturday, carding a 1-over-par 73 to win the Central Lee Invitational at Green Acres Golf Course.

Allen won medalist honors by five shots over runner-up T.J. Jirak of Van Buren County, who helped the Warriors win the team title with a 328 score, 20 better than runner-up Davis County.

Fort Madison took third with a 357, followed by Hillcrest Academy (370), Keokuk (374) and Central Lee (461). Notre Dame-West Burlington and Holy Trinity did not have enough players for team scores.

Also for the Nikes, Chase Richards carded a 90, while Kody Allen shot a 103.

Also for Van Buren County, Riley Bruckman shot an 81, Lukas McEntee had a 96, Anthony Duncan shot an 80, Dylan Richardson had a 92 and Aiden McEntee had an 89.

Jordan Sisk led Keokuk with an 89. He was followed by Nick Profeta (92), Bryor Lindner (98), Jayden Thomas (99), Alex Capaldo (112) and Aydan O'Connor (95).

Tyler Snaadt carded a 103 to lead Holy Trinity. He was followed by Cody Briggs (128) and Andy Mehmert (120).

Tyler Wade paced Fort Madison with an 81. Also playing for the Bloodhounds were Brady Wade (90), Brennan Ulik (89), Aidan Pennock (88), Emmett Kruse (110) and Jordan Simpson (101).

David Wright led Central Lee with a 112. Also playing for the Hawks were Cale Clark (123), Keating Fuger (112), Jackson Denning (113) and Will Ferris (125).

Comments / 0

Related
The Hawk Eye

Burlington makes impressive showing in Southeast Conference boys tennis tournament

Two years ago, Tyce Bertlshofer was sitting idly by, watching the spring sports go bye bye and hoping the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn't wipe out the summer sports, too. Last spring, Bertlshofer decided it was time to make the most of every opportunity afforded him. So, for the first time in his life, he picked up a tennis racket and tried out for the Burlington High School boys tennis team. ...
BURLINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Burlington, IA
Sports
City
Keokuk, IA
City
Fort Madison, IA
City
West Burlington, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
The Hawk Eye

1 inning, 1 catch sink SCC's Region XI softball championship bid

One inning and one diving catch ended Southeastern Community College's softball season. No. 16-ranked Indian Hills scored all of its runs in the fifth inning and blanked the Blackhawks, 3-0, in the Region XI, Division I, tournament championship game at SCC's Wagner Athletic Complex on Monday. "Very tough game," SCC...
SPORTS
The Hawk Eye

SCC advances to Region XI softball title game to face Indian Hills

Southeastern Community College's softball team may be coming from the wrong side of the bracket, but the Blackhawks will be playing for the Region XI, Division I championship on Monday. The third-seeded Blackhawks fell to top-seeded Indian Hills, 7-0, in the winners bracket at SCC's Wagner Athletic Complex Sunday afternoon, then bounced back to win the losers bracket, 6-2, over Marshalltown.  ...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wright
Person
Tyler Wade
The Hawk Eye

The seventh weekly Iowa boys soccer rankings released May 8, 2022 by IAHSSCA

The seventh weekly rankings released Sunday, May 8, 2022 by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association. 1. Johnston (13-1); 2. Ankeny (14-1); 3. Waukee Northwest (12-1); 4. Pleasant Valley (11-1); 5. Urbandale (12-2); 6. Ankeny Centennial (11-2); 7. Iowa City West (13-2); 8. West Des Moines Valley (11-4); 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (11-3); 10. Iowa City Liberty (12-2); 11. Muscatine (11-3); 12. Des Moines Hoover (14-2); 13. Iowa City High (7-5); 14. Bettendorf (10-5); 15. Ames (7-3); 16. Cedar Falls (9-3).
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donnellson#Hillcrest Academy#Holy Trinity#Nikes
ESPN

Iowa State and the first transfer team in college basketball

Eight years before the NCAA introduced the transfer portal amid a growing wave of players flocking to other schools, Fred Hoiberg had a problem. Hoiberg had just been hired by his alma mater, Iowa State, as the head coach, and he didn't want to wait for a crop of young freshmen to develop into winners. Iowa State had struggled to attract five-star talent in recent years. When Hoiberg arrived in 2010, the Cyclones had produced just two NBA first-round picks in 10 years. Without a strong recruiting pipeline, his options for rapid improvement were limited.
AMES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano toss out first pitches for Iowa baseball

Around Iowa City, there are few bigger stars than those on the Iowa women’s basketball team. The Hawkeyes electrified the fan base with a 24-8 season that included a Big Ten regular season co-championship and the Big Ten Tournament crown outright. How the women’s basketball team captured the hearts of Iowa City is perhaps best illustrated by the Carver-Hawkeye Arena attendance numbers during the NCAA Tournament. Iowa fans packed down Carver-Hawkeye Arena to the tune of back-to-back sellouts of 14,382. Iowa’s season ended in a shocking second-round upset loss against 10th-seeded Creighton, 64-62. With star point guard Caitlin Clark and star forward...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy