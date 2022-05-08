Leath named to Edenton Historical Commission

The Edenton Historical Commission is welcoming its new executive director – Robert Leath.

Leath, who assumed the position on May 1, is succeeding Joy Harvill, who served as the acting director since 2020.

In addition to serving the EHC, Leath was also named Executive Director of the Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation – which will be overseeing the upcoming acquisition of Hayes Farm – as well as a consultant to the Cupola House Association.

From 2020-2022, Leath served as president of the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust, founded by one of the nation’s leading preservationists, Richard Hampton Jenrette. Leath managed four historic properties in New York, North Carolina and South Carolina: Edgewater, Ayr Mount, Millford and Roper House.

With the death of Jenrette in 2018, Leath led the Trust on a new, outwater-focused educational mission with a newly assembled team of experts in architecture, decorative arts, fundraising and financial management; a new website and social media presence; and new academic partnerships with major university programs in historic preservation.

Prior to his time with the Trust, Leath served from 2006 to 2020 as Chief Curator and Vice President of Archaeology, Collections and Research at Old Salem Museums & Gardens in Winston-Salem. During his time there, he oversaw the collections, library, publications, research initiatives and fundraising for the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA).

From 2000 to 2006, he was the Curator of Historic Interiors at Colonial Williamsburg, creating and overseeing the furnishing plans for fourteen of the town’s historic sites, including major restoration projects at the Governor’s Palace, Wetherburn’s Tavern and Bassett Hall.

Leath has also advised on historic furnishings and restoration at the Virginia Governor’s Mansion, James Madison’s Montpelier and Stratford Hall. He lectures widely and his scholarly articles have been published in “American Furniture,” “The MESDA Journal” and “The Magazine Antiques.”

He serves on the editorial advisory boards of “The MESDA Journal” and “The Magazine Antiques” and as the moderator for the Charleston Heritage Symposium.

A native of Fayetteville, Leath studied political science at Guilford College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He later attended the MESDA Summer Institute and the Attingham Summer School on the British County House.

In 2015, he was awarded the Frank L. Horton Award for Lifetime Achievement in Southern Decorative Arts after 10 years of MESDA leadership. In 2018, he also received the Georgia Museum of Art’s Henry D. Green Award for Lifetime Achievement in Decorative Arts.

In Edenton, Leath will focus on the upcoming restoration of Kadesh AME Zion Church, the transition of Hayes into a public historic site and long-term plans for the potential restorations and reinterpretations of the Cupola House.

Leath said that working with Kadesh in its revitalization is paramount and will be one of the top priorities – if not the top – upon taking over as director.

“This is an exciting time to be in Edenton,” Leath said. “Positive things are happening on many fronts, and I believe historic preservation can contribute mightily to these efforts. 2024 will mark the 250 anniversary of the Edenton Tea Party, and two years later will be the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. I think Edenton can be at the forefront of these two celebrations, not just regionally, but nationally.”

Sam Dixon, representing the Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation, said, “Robert’s experience as a leader in the fields of historic preservation, decorative arts and the management of nonprofits make him the perfect person for the job. He will help make Hayes into a place that enhances the lives of everyone in Chowan County.”

Clara Stage, Chair of the EHC, was excited to speak about the incoming director.

“Living in a colonial town that combines the charm of the past and the energy of a thriving small town speaks for itself. There are several upcoming projects with the Commission that Robert sees as very important,” Stage said. “These projects can make contributions to African American heritage, the architectural history and colonial history of Edenton and Chowan County. The EHC and Penelope Barker House staff welcome Robert and look forward to seeing these projects become reality.”

The President of the Cupola House Association, Vonna O’Neill, also spoke on the arrival of Leath to Edenton and the implications that come with it.

“The Association is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Robert, as his expansive background and expertise will help to guide us in developing and bringing to fruition many desired short and long term goals,” O’Neill said. “He will work directly with the Cupola House Board of Directors to ensure that we effectively collaborate with other historic properties and capitalize on our mutual appeal. He is an energetic, engaging and interesting brand new Edentonian.”

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com .