Author, former NFL running back Johnathan Holifield headlines Talbot County Business Appreciation Summit

EASTON — More than 100 of Talbot County’s business and government leaders came for a celebratory breakfast at the Tidewater Inn. Awards were given to businesses that achieved excellence in the last year. There was a feeling of relief as people could shake hands and smile without fear of COVID.

The keynote speaker of the Talbot County Business Appreciation Summit May 6 was former NFL running back Johnathan Holifield, author of The Future Economy and Inclusive Competitiveness. He gave an industrial grade power point speech to a rapt audience.

Holifield holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and earned a law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He was an assistant prosecuting attorney, founding vice president of New Economy Enterprise at the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce, CEO of the Cleveland Urban League, and founding executive director of CincyTech.

An economic development consultant with more than 20 years of experience, Holifield was named White House Advisor on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in 2017. He played college football at West Virginia University and played professionally for the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Last year, we held our business appreciation Summit virtually,” says Cassandra Vanhooser, director of Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism. “For 2022, we have raised the bar and are back in person. Those who attend are in for a real treat.”

The department hosts the summit in partnership with the Talbot County Economic Development Commission. The annual event, now in its 13th year, celebrates the local business community and honors businesses, projects, and individuals who have made a significant impact in the community.

“The sky’s the limit for Aphena Pharma Solutions in Talbot County,” says General Manager Jonathan Young, who won a pewter tray.

“The Avalon Foundation is the largest arts organization on the Eastern Shore of Maryland,” said President and CEO Al Bond, “but we think of ourselves as a community building organization that uses arts as the tools in our toolbox.”

They too won an impact tray. Shore United Bank won the next award.

“Our roots are here in Easton, Maryland,” says Scott Beatty, president and CEO of Shore United Bank and Shore Bancshares. “What you see now initially started with three banks: Talbot Bank in Easton, Centreville National Bank in Centreville, and The Felton Bank in Delaware. So we put all three of those banks together and formed Shore United Bank.”

A community transportation company one the next community impact award.

Over the past 47 years, Santo Grande has grown Delmarva Community Services from a staff of three with a $75,000 budget located in the basement of a church in Cambridge to a juggernaut with a staff of more than 300, an operating budget of $20 million, and a 30-acre campus. The non-profit now serves an area that covers the entire Delmarva Peninsula, including Talbot County.

A beacon, The Multicultural Center, to the non-English-speaking community members of the Mid-Shore also got an impact award.

“We work with non-English speakers in the immigrant community to better connect them to resources and to better opportunities here in Talbot and surrounding counties,” says Executive Director Matthew Peters.

The breakfast and awards presentation began at 8 a.m. at the Gold Ballroom. Tickets for the breakfast were $45 per person. Not an empty seat was to be had in this packed event. There was genuine buzz among colleagues and friends.

Immediately following the awards ceremony, Talbot County will host a reception for USDA Rural Development State Director David Baker at The Bullitt House, across the street from the Tidewater Inn.

At 11:30 a.m., Holifield continued the summit with a round table discussion on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Building African American Minds (BAAM) Athletic Center located at 31 Jowite Street. This portion of the summit was free and open to the public.

The Talbot County Business Appreciation Summit is presented in part by APG Chesapeake, whose President Jim Normandin introduced the keynote speaker. Provident State Bank and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce were silver level sponsors.