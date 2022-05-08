ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

Manheim High School Named PA State Academic Competition Champions

By MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Manheim Township High School posing with the floating trophy after being named the State Academic Competition champion for the 2021-22 school year. (Submitted Image) HARRISBURG, PA — Cecil County’s Manheim Township High School rose to the top at this year’s PA State Academic Competition that was held on Friday, April 29,...

West Chester, PA
