ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Police: 1 dead and 3 injured in deadly Pine Bluff shooting

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WZ85_0fWkPrCC00

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff said they are investigating a shooting at a local park that left one dead and three others injured.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at Regional Park shortly after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were advised that an 18-year-old at the scene was suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers were also advised that an 11-year-old had been shot.

Authorities say the 18-year-old died at the scene and the 11-year-old is being treated at a local hospital.

Police say that it appears the incident happened as there was a family gathering in the park and a disagreement over money happened. The disagreement reportedly led to a physical altercation and gunshots began being fired by multiple people.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Clifton Westmoreland at the scene on three counts of first-degree battery and several others have been questioned, the investigation is ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7S0l_0fWkPrCC00
20-year-old Clifton Westmoreland

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PBPD Detective Division at 870-730-2096 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 9

Related
WREG

MPD: 2 arrested after shot fired at officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shot was reportedly fired at a Memphis Police officer. The incident reportedly happened April 27. Police say an officer was on patrol in the area of South Parkway and Texas Street when he heard gunshots. Memphis Police say the officer went to investigate […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shots fired in Arkansas leads to vehicles stolen from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A shots fired call in Marion, Arkansas leads local authorities to find two stolen cars from Memphis. According to the Marion Police Department, officers responded to the shots fired call on Highway 77 near N. Currie on Wednesday before 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they spoke to several witnesses and collected spent shell […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
Crime & Safety
KATV

18-year-old arrested in Garland Co. shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested in Garland County Tuesday after confessing to shooting a 19-year-old, the Garland County Sheriff's Office reported. Mathew Daniel Lynch of Hot Springs was taken into custody after he gave a statement to the GCSO admitting he had shot Hayden Wilson, also of Hot Springs, on Saturday.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Coroner: Missing woman’s remains found in submerged car

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has confirmed that the human remains found in a car submerged in Lake Vermilion are those of Abbie Brandenburg. Brandenburg, 26, was last seen a week ago on May 5. Her disappearance prompted a large community response with people coming together to pray for her safe […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
ozarkradionews.com

Arkansas Man Injured in Airborne Crash South of West Plains

Highway 17, MO. – A man from Fulton, AR has been injured in an afternoon crash yesterday, 15 miles south of West Plains. Jeffery Summerhill, 49, was traveling Southbound in a 2021 Jeep Rubicon, when at roughly 2:45 PM, he crashed. The crash reportedly occurred when Summerhill left the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne, and overturned when it impacted the ground again.
WEST PLAINS, MO
WREG

Teenage murder suspect captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Jackson, Tennessee teenager has been captured after being wanted for a shooting that killed two teens in April. Jadan Bills, 19, of Jackson was captured Tuesday by US Marshals at a motel in Little Rock, Arkansas. Bills is accused of firing shots into a car at a busy Jackson intersection on […]
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kait 8

Preliminary autopsy results released in woman’s death

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A preliminary autopsy revealed no obvious cause in the death of a woman found beside a Northeast Arkansas highway. On Friday, Feb. 25, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were called to Highway 49B in Brookland regarding a woman’s body. The victim, later identified as...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

Woman sentenced to 18 years in 2020 shooting death of 16-year-old Texarkana boy

A Texarkana woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison for aggravated assault in connection with the March 31, 2020, fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Bosnia Delease Taylor, 23, and her brother Demarius Dejuan Taylor, 22, were both charged with murder following the death of Notorious Crabtree. Bosnia Taylor pleaded guilty this week to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
TEXARKANA, TX
KARK 4 News

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WREG

Child allegedly assaulted by principal at Helena-West Helena school

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A principal at a school Helena-West Helena, Arkansas is being investigated after allegedly assaulting a student. According to Helena-West Helena Police, a woman reported an incident on May 5 involving her 6-year-old daughter at Kipp Elementary school in West Helena. The woman said her daughter told her that Principal Dancy Martin physically assaulted […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy