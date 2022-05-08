ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 1 dead and 3 injured in deadly Pine Bluff shooting

By Brandon Ringo
 4 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff said they are investigating a shooting at a local park that left one dead and three others injured.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at Regional Park shortly after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were advised that an 18-year-old at the scene was suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers were also advised that an 11-year-old had been shot.

Authorities say the 18-year-old died at the scene and the 11-year-old is being treated at a local hospital.

Police say that it appears the incident happened as there was a family gathering in the park and a disagreement over money happened. The disagreement reportedly led to a physical altercation and gunshots began being fired by multiple people.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Clifton Westmoreland at the scene on three counts of first-degree battery and several others have been questioned, the investigation is ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7S0l_0fWkPkGL00
20-year-old Clifton Westmoreland

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PBPD Detective Division at 870-730-2096 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.

