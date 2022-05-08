ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Getting in Shape: 6 Benefits of a Workout Partner to Keep You on Track

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://bliciousfitness.com/getting-in-shape-6-benefits-of-a-workout-partner-to-keep-you-on-track/. Working out with a partner or in groups is popular amongst many people who work out on a regular basis. In fact, around 40% of people who exercise on a regular basis participate in group fitness classes. Exercising, in general, comes with many wonderful mental and physical...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy