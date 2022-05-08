See All the Celebrities at Chanel's Cruise 2022 Show

In true Demna style, Balenciaga is once again making a disruptive move, launching a limited collection of overly distressed sneakers. Dubbed the Paris, the silhouette arrives in high-top and mule iterations. While the kicks currently available for pre-order aren’t as worn out as seen in the campaign imagery above, each pair is cut throughout the upper with frayed edges on the collar, tongue and lacing system. Arriving in red, white and black, the shoes feature washed-out marks all over the midsole, with Balenciaga’s logo appearing at the toe. The extremely distressed pairs, which prove that the Paris Sneaker is “meant to be worn for a lifetime” as explained in a press release, will be limited to 100 pairs in black and white.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO