ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

See All the Celebrities at Chanel's Cruise 2022 Show

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginie Viard debuted her Cruise 2022 collection for Chanel earlier this week at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel, inviting the house’s celebrity friends to the presentation. The runway was an ode to the late Karl Lagerfeld. “To me, Monaco is a matter of feelings above all. That’s Karl, Caroline,...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Rihanna Stuns in See-Through Miu Miu Set for Date Night

Rihanna has once again stepped out in a breathtaking maternity number this past weekend for Mother’s Day. Spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with A$AP Rocky, Rih Rih donned look 24 from Miu Miu‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection — a see-through, crystal-embellished set comprised of a crop top and miniskirt. Similar to the model’s look on the runway, the artist paired the outfit with a satin bra and underwear dressed in baby blue. The mom-to-be completed her ensemble with a silver Balenciaga Hourglass Small Handbag, a gray coat and sparkly Christian Louboutin heels.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Hypebae

2022 BAFTA TV Awards Red Carpet: Here Are The Best Dressed Celebrities

Just when you thought awards season was over, the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards arrives with jaw-dropping red carpet looks from our favorite British celebrities. Derby Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan stole the show in an effervescent bubblegum pink gown, adorned with a joyfully oversized bow on her shoulder and made complete by a delightfully forty hem. Fellow British actor Tahirah Sharif followed suit as the starlet wore a strapless floor-length gown featuring a pale pink floral bodice and a tiered baby blue skirt.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Jack Harlow Has a Hilariously Witty Response to That Viral Emma Chamberlain Met Gala Video

Jack Harlow was asked about his 2022 Met Gala exchange with Emma Chamberlain, and his reaction was everything. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “First Class” rapper recalled his funny encounter with Chamberlain who interviewed him at the gala. If you missed it, when their interview was over and it was time to part ways, Harlow told Chamberlain, “Love ya! Bye!” Chamberlain said the same thing and then had a hilarious reaction where it seemed like she almost questioned their interaction.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chanel#Celebrity#Cruise Collection#The Chanel Cruise 2022
Hypebae

Campbell's SpaghettiOs Teams up With KidSuper for the Ultimate Lunchbox

Campbell’s SpaghettiOs were given the ultimate ’90s makeover thanks to Brooklyn-based label KidSuper, with a new partnership that resulted in 120 custom-designed lunchboxes. As part of the collaboration, each lunchbox features a matching SpaghettiOs container, all of which are available to purchase via the mobile app NTWRK. In...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Sabrina Claudio Announces Her 'Based on a Feeling' Tour Across North America and Europe

Sabrina Claudio is back. The singer has taken to social media to announce she will be embarking on a world tour in support of her latest album, Based on a Feeling. “Been three years since I’ve seen you,” she captioned a promotional photo on Instagram. “I can’t wait.” Claudio’s upcoming tour is made up of 38 shows, kicking off in Oregon in August and concluding in Ireland in November.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Hailey Bieber Keeps It Chic With Saint Laurent's Latest Oversized Bag

Saint Laurent‘s Icare is this season’s latest It bag, as spotted on Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and now Hailey Bieber. The model, who recently wore the designer to the Met Gala, stepped out in Los Angeles carrying the oversized purse to complete her chic look. She styled the bag with a black knee-length dress and velvet boots, along with a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

See the Full Tracklist for BTS' Anthology Album, 'Proof'

Following multiple teasers, HYBE Corporation has finally unveiled the full tracklist for BTS‘ upcoming anthology album titled Proof. Arriving with three CDs in total, the launch will feature “brand new tracks, members’ selections, demo versions, unreleased tracks and more,” as explained in a press release. Highlights of the first CD, comprised of 19 tunes, include a remastered version of “Born Singer,” a track that was unofficially revealed in 2013. The second CD comes with 15 solo and sub-unit songs such as a brand new title “Run BTS.” The third and final CD — dedicated to ARMYs and dropping in physical CD version only — features 14 tracks such as unreleased titles “Young Love” and “Quotation Mark,” as well as demo versions of their previous hits “DNA,” “JUMP,” “I NEED U” and “Young Forever.” Through a song titled “For Youth,” the members of BTS express love and gratitude to their fans.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Stay Glam and Glowing On-The-Go With KNC Beauty x BAPE's Travel Kit

KNC Beauty and BAPE‘s travel kit has officially been restocked for a limited time only. “This collaboration is a dream come true as I’ve been a BAPE head for over 15 years,’’ said Kristen Noel Crawley, KNC Beauty’s founder, in a press release last year. “BAPE has always been an inspiration to me dating back to our first KNC Beauty launch with BAPE-inspired camouflage print. Being able to use this iconic design and apply it to the ethos of KNC Beauty has been a wonderfully fulfilling experience for me.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Would You Buy These Extremely-Worn Balenciaga Sneakers for $625 USD?

In true Demna style, Balenciaga is once again making a disruptive move, launching a limited collection of overly distressed sneakers. Dubbed the Paris, the silhouette arrives in high-top and mule iterations. While the kicks currently available for pre-order aren’t as worn out as seen in the campaign imagery above, each pair is cut throughout the upper with frayed edges on the collar, tongue and lacing system. Arriving in red, white and black, the shoes feature washed-out marks all over the midsole, with Balenciaga’s logo appearing at the toe. The extremely distressed pairs, which prove that the Paris Sneaker is “meant to be worn for a lifetime” as explained in a press release, will be limited to 100 pairs in black and white.
APPAREL
Hypebae

ATP Atelier's Summer 2022 Campaign Is a Reminder Not All Vacations Are Picture-Perfect

ATP Atelier, the sustainable luxury brand from Sweden, has launched its first-ever High Summer collection with a series of tongue-in-cheek visuals. The campaign, dubbed “The Perfect Vacation,” is a reminder that summer vacations aren’t always picture-perfect and also serves as a celebration of “all the vacation pictures that never made the feed,” as per a press release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Marge Sherwood's Latest Campaign Offers a Genderless Utopia

South Korean accessories brand Marge Sherwood unveiled a new, genderless campaign that offers a peek into the off-duty lives of party people. The campaign also introduces the brand’s latest silhouette, the PIPING Tote. Shot in various locations across London, the campaign marks a slight departure from the typically muted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

KidSuper Casts Passersby in Latest Lookbook

For its Spring/Summer 2022 offering, KidSuper takes a nontraditional approach to model casting, plucking people right from the street to show off its forthcoming collection. Founder Colm Dillane detailed the unique process in an Instagram post writing, “This is the best lookbook ever: we just opened the gate in front of the store and asked people that walked by. It was raining and I didn’t expect it to go so well. Everyone was so fu*king amazing to meet and talk to, what a beautiful experience.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Loewe Unveils Pre-Fall 2022 Campaign Featuring Kaia Gerber

Spanish luxury brand Loewe has released its pre-Fall 2022 campaign captured by the legendary German photographer Juergen Teller. Featuring model Kaia Gerber, alongside Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins, Saudi Arabian musician Alewya, Japanese Paralympic athlete Maya Nakanishi and American sculptor Lynda Benglis. Infused with Teller’s signature visual humor, the fashion label’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy