ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Benedict Cumberbatch takes on Roe v Wade and Depp v Heard in SNL sketch

By Kevin E G Perry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLxGw_0fWkPXjm00

Benedict Cumberbatch kicked off his second stint as host of Saturday Night Live by starring in a sketch taking aim at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade .

Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard was also referenced.

The sketch, set in 13th century England, also starred SNL cast members Andrew Dismukes, Alex Moffat, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd and Cecily Strong.

“While I was cleaning the hole on the side of the castle where we poop and then it falls through the sky into a hole of human feces, I started to think about abortion,” Cumberbatch said. “Don’t you think we ought to make a law against that?”

Clearly referencing Alito’s decision to base his opinion on historical texts, Cumberbatch’s character praised his own “moral clarity” and predicted that future legal scholars would declare “there’s no need to update this at all. We nailed it in 1235.”

Cumberbatch was joined by Cecily Strong, playing a servant, who was left to question the impact the decision would have on women. “Shouldn’t women have the right to choose, since having a baby means a 50 percent chance of dying?” asked Strong’s character.

Kate McKinnon played a “woman in her thirties” blessed with the power of foresight by a “weird mushroom in a pile of cow dung”. She told Strong’s character: “Worry not, dear girl, these barbaric laws will some day be overturned by something called ‘progress’. Then, about 50 years after the progres, they’ll be like, ‘Maybe we should undo the progress.’”

She added: “I don’t know why, my visions from that time are very confusing. It seems like all the power comes from a place called Florida. And if you think our customs are weird, you should watch the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard .”

Cumberbatch is hosting Saturday Night Live for the second time, having first hosted in 2016. The week’s musical guests were Arcade Fire.

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

SNL Fans Applaud Weekend Update for Amber Heard, Supreme Court Jokes

"Weekend Update" often finds itself as one of the most divisive sketches on Saturday Night Live, with fans judging entire episodes by the quality of the flagship bit. Sometimes the masses rail against hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che and other times, SNL watchers can't get enough. The latest iteration of the sketch falls into the latter category, with the segment quickly trending on Twitter due to the cutthroat jokes handed down by Jost and Che.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Collider

'SNL': Benedict Cumberbatch Can't Get Cecily Strong to the Fainting Couch in Time

Benedict Cumberbatch came back to Saturday Night Live with musical guest Arcade Fire and with him came an entire episode filled with great sketches. Just when you think one is just "okay", it ends up having a great ending or a joke that stays with you even after the show as moved on, and it was just an all-around fun episode of the comedy series.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘SNL': Kate McKinnon Debuts Amy Coney Barrett Impression to Talk Abortion Views (Video)

Cast member made her first appearance as the Supreme Court justice on Weekend Update. “SNL” cast member Kate McKinnon made her debut as Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday’s Weekend Update, taking direct aim at Barrett’s stance on abortion and fulfilling a piece of “SNL” fan-casting that’s been hoped for since Barrett was nominated to the Supreme Court back in 2020.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Alex Roe
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Alex Moffat
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Roe V Wade
Fox News

Liberals melt down after Musk claims the Democrat Party was ‘hijacked by extremists'

New Twitter owner Elon Musk broke leftist brains with tweets Thursday accusing the Democrat Party of moving way too far to the left and being "hijacked by extremists." On Thursday evening, Musk tweeted out a comic which depicted the evolution of liberals from 2008 to now. The illustration showed that in 2008 both conservatives and liberals were about equidistant to the center of the political spectrum, with Musk ("me") depicted slightly to the left.
BUSINESS
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

643K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy