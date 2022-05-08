ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira submits Justin Gaethje in first round to take first step back to lightweight title

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1Ioc_0fWkPSK900

Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje in the first round of the UFC 274 main event on Saturday, as the Brazilian took the first step on what he hopes will be his road back to the lightweight title.

Oliveira missed weight by half-a-pound on Friday, and as a result he was stripped of the lightweight belt that he had won last year. The 32-year-old was also ineligible to win back the gold in his clash with Gaethje, who would have become the new champion if he had beaten Oliveira .

The American came close at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, knocking down Oliveira twice in a chaotic first round but refusing to follow the jiu-jitsu black belt to the mat. On both occasions, Oliveira was able to stand and recover, before securing his own knockdown of Gaethje with a perfect straight right punch later in the round.

Oliveira, who holds the records for most finishes and most submission wins in UFC history, pounced at once. The Brazilian took Gaethje’s back and considered his submission options, before locking in a rear naked choke and forcing the former interim champion to tap out in his home state of Arizona.

It marked an 11th straight win for Oliveira, who also survived a knockdown against Michael Chandler to claim the vacant lightweight title last May and fought back from multiple knockdowns from Dustin Poirier to retain the gold in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2agV_0fWkPSK900

Upon making the decision to strip the title from Oliveira on Friday, the UFC said in a statement that “Do Bronx” would become No 1 contender at lightweight if he were to beat Gaethje.

It is as yet unclear whom Oliveira will face for the again-vacant belt, though Islam Makhachev is a potential opponent for the Brazilian.

The Dagestani is a close friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who corners compatriot Makhachev and reigned as lightweight champion before relinquishing the title upon his retirement in 2020. Khabib retired moments after submitting Gaethje – who was interim champion at the time – leaving the belt vacant.

Oliveira then won the gold by knocking out Chandler, who was also victorious at UFC 274 with a second-round knockout of Tony Ferguson. After stopping Ferguson with a stunning front kick to the face , Chandler called out the winner of the main event in Phoenix, Arizona, while also expressing his desire to face Conor McGregor.

Similarly Oliveira welcomed a clash with the Irish former dual-weight UFC champion.

In the co-main event, Carla Esparza dethroned women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in one of the least eventful title fights in UFC history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2q4B_0fWkPSK900

Esparza, the first ever champion in the division, submitted Namajunas in the pair’s first meeting in 2014. Still, Namajunas went on to become a two-time strawweight title holder, though her second reign ended in disappointing fashion as Esparza’s began in the same way.

There was very little action across five rounds, although Esparza secured a few takedowns and ultimately got the victory via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47).

Full UFC 274 results

Main card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RisJi_0fWkPSK900

Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 3:20)

Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)

Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson via second-round KO (front kick, 0:17)

Ovince Saint Preux def. Mauricio Rua via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Prelims

Francisco Trinaldo def. Danny Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Macy Chiasson def. Norma Dumont via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Brandon Royval def. Matt Schnell via first-round submission (guillotine choke, 2:14)

Blagoy Ivanov def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early prelims

Andre Fialho def. Cameron VanCamp via first-round KO (punch, 2:35)

Tracy Cortez def. Melissa Gatto via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

CJ Vergara def. Kleydson Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Lupita Godinez def. Ariane Carnelossi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Journey Newson def. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals Joe Rogan told him not to rebook a fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush following UFC 274

UFC president Dana White has said Joe Rogan told him not to rebook Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush following UFC 274. In the wake of last Saturday’s pay-per-view, Dana White has a lot to figure out when it comes to the lightweight division. Charles Oliveira is no longer the champion, Michael Chandler is coming off the back of a big win and there are many, many other contenders just waiting to discover what their fate is going to be in the division.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Female Fan Rushes Octagon At UFC 274, Instantly Regrets It

An overzealous female fan stormed the Octagon during Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view and instantly regretted it. After missing weight and then losing to Piera Rodriguez at last month’s UFC 273, strawweight Kay Hansen was granted her walking papers from the premier MMA organization. Some fans may have thought,...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Joe Rogan Told Dana White Not To Book Makhachev vs. Dariush Next

Joe Rogan doesn’t think Dana White should book Islam Makhachev vs. Beniel Dariush after UFC 274. UFC 274 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event featured several bouts that were key to the landscape of the lightweight division.
PHOENIX, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz shares his thoughts on a potential fight with Charles Oliveira: “Just for the record I’d choke Oliveira easy”

UFC fan favourite Nate Diaz believes he’d be able to choke Charles Oliveira out if the two ever fought. One thing we all know to be true about Nate Diaz is that he knows how to make some noise on social media. Whether it be through calling out other fighters or just saying something outlandish, the veteran has the ability to get the entire mixed martial arts world talking about him – as we’re doing right now.
UFC
FanSided

Watch a woman scale barriers, charge the Octagon at UFC 274

A fan tried to climb into the Octagon at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7. It did not go well for them. If there is one thing that you could possibly do at a professional sporting event that will not turn out well for you, it is running on the field of play. Whether that is a football field or a basketball court. If a fan were to run onto it, they are more likely than not to get tackled by security and subsequently arrested.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Video: Fan tries to rush the octagon at UFC 274, gets launched by security

A disclaimer to all UFC fans: If you try to rush the octagon, bad things are going to happen. One particularly foolish fan found that out over the weekend at UFC 274. In a clip uploaded on Sunday by TikTok user Shriak Sharma, the offending attention-seeker vaults over a barrier in the stands and attempts to rush the cage amid the ensuing chaos of Charles Oliveira’s first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. The young woman, who is unidentified in the clip, manages to climb just feet away from her goal — before promptly getting tossed to the floor by security in Phoenix’s Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Kamaru Usman ‘disappointed’ in Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington: ‘I don’t think anyone had justification to do that’

Kamaru Usman has weighed in on the alleged incident involving his previous two opponents in Miami Beach, Fla. Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacked Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in March, which has led to Masvidal facing two separate charges, including aggravated battery. Court documents state that Masvidal struck Covington with a deadly weapon that caused great bodily injury — which has now been documented as a “brain injury.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
bjpenndotcom

UFC 276 lineup announced including two title fights

The card for UFC 276 has been announced with two title fights, including Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier, being confirmed. The International Fight Week card is always pretty important for the Ultimate Fighting Championship with the promotion going all out in order to create a real buzz around the product. Every year we tend to see an array of big events and fights being put on and in 2022, the UFC will not disappoint after they confirmed the current card is going to feature two title bouts on the billing.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Michael Chandler’s ‘Knockout of the Year’ kick even more unbelievable from alternate angle

Michael Chandler’s most recent knockout win is going to be replayed a million different times from a million different angles. Footage uploaded by UFC bantamweight Randy Costa has given us one of the best angles yet of Chandler’s unbelievable front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, as we get a clear shot of the KO blow that sent the former interim lightweight champion crashing to the canvas and the fans at Footprint Center in Phoenix into a frenzy.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Yardbarker

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov set for UFC London card on July 23

After a two-year hiatus from the UFC, three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson will return to the Octagon, and to his longtime division, at the promotion’s next UFC London card in July. On Wednesday, the organization officially announced a 205-pound weight class matchup between Gustafsson and 19-fight UFC...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Canelo's Big Gamble Doesn't Pay Off Against Bivol

In the two days leading up to Canelo Alvarez’s bout with Dmitry Bivol, the streets on the southernmost end of the Las Vegas strip were lined with folks slinging t-shirts, hats, flags and headbands bearing Canelo’s name. Many of them doubled as vendors of mangoes and Tajin and tacos as well. The paraphernalia often depicted Canelo with a crown. The vibe in the city felt like a festival celebrating a superhero about to conquer his latest challenge.
LAS VEGAS, NV
