Memphis, TN

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors' blowout win over Grizzlies in Game 3

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

With six players scoring in double-figures, the Golden State Warriors surged to a blowout 142-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the second-round playoff series.

Steph Curry quietly led the Warriors with 30 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor with six assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes. Jordan Poole added 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor with four boards and two assists in 31 minutes off the bench.

Coming off back-to-back quiet shooting nights to start the series, Klay Thompson bounced back with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor with nine rebounds and four assists.

Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter all tallied 13 or more points in Game 3 against the Grizzlies.

While the Warriors exploded on offense, Ja Morant tried to answer on his own. The Grizzlies All-Star guard notched a game-high 34 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field with seven assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes. Morant left the contest in the fourth quarter after appearing to suffer a leg injury.

After the Warriors grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series behind a fiery blowout win, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter on Saturday night.

ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Jeanie Buss sends stern warning shot to Lakers organization after disappointing season

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith claims Al Horford-Giannis Antetokounmpo incident in Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks is ‘dumbest S&@$’ he’s ever seen

Much like the rest of us, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith had quite an animated reaction to Al Horford throwing the hammer down on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Monday’s Game 4 clash between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. It sounds like Stephen A enjoyed the action, but what he’s taken exception to is the referees slapping Horford with a technical foul for his elbow on Giannis right after the dunk.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Report: How Long Coach Steve Kerr Could Be Out

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could miss the rest of the series. Kerr missed Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies after testing positive for Covid-19. Mike Brown took his place, and luckily the Warriors got the job done with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead. Unfortunately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mavs fan ejected for harassing Suns player Chris Paul’s family

DALLAS - A Mavericks fan was kicked out of Game 4 against the Suns after reportedly harassing the family of Suns star Chris Paul. Paul tweeted that a fan put his hands on his mother and that his wife was also pushed. Video from the game telecast appears to show him complaining about the incident.
DALLAS, WI
FanSided

Chris Paul’s mom explains interaction with Mavs fan that led to ejection

The details surrounding the interaction between Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul’s mom and wife and Dallas Mavericks fans have been further explained. It’s the Western Conference Semifinals, and the Phoenix Suns lost their second consecutive game in Game 4. The Suns could have wrapped up the series by this point with their initial 2-0 lead, but going 2-2 puts them in a more precarious position.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Mavs release statement regarding confrontation between Chris Paul’s family, fans

The Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 was overshadowed by an incident involving Chris Paul’s family. Paul told security during the game that a fan had put their hands on his mother. A fan had reportedly been physical with Paul’s wife and mother in front of Paul’s children. While the Mavs secured a win and tied up the series against the Suns, Paul’s family was dealing with grossly disrespectful fans.
PHOENIX, AZ
