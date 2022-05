Last year, it felt that we were perhaps getting a glimpse at The Great Escape’s future. In another pandemic-induced off-year, the Brighton festival introduced a virtual showcase to make up for the lack of a physical event, allowing acts and fans from all-around the world to gather for an accessible selection of brilliant new acts. The world we knew had changed, so perhaps this was a chance for festivals to move along with it?

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO