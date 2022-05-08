ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

“Take care of your feet and they will take care of you” Wise old men

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
snntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.afterhoursplumbingllc.com/single-post/2019/04/03/take-care-of-your-feet-and-they-will-take-care-of-you-wise-old-men There is an old saying ” Take care of your feet and they will take care of you” What does that mean?? An old adage from American veteran soldiers? Good Advice? For plumbers, policemen, firefighters, electricians, landscapers, and many more construction trades, it might mean taking a...

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy