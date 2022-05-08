WFAA News at 10 p.m. Saturday Replay

DALLAS — An early taste of summer has moved into North Texas and will continue the rest of the week and through the upcoming weekend. EN ESPAÑOL: El calor intenso de principios de temporada se continúa durante la semana. Summer heat continues. A pattern much more similar...
DALLAS — Slithery serpents season is back, y'all. It's warming up, so the snake appearances are becoming all the more common in North Texas. You might remember WFAA reported on the man who found a rattlesnake on his back porch couch. Now, there are reports from Midlothian of a man being bitten by a copperhead taking residence in his toolbox, as well as a baby cottonmouth sneaking its way into a woman's shoe closet.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Workers spent Tuesday at Dickies Arena hurriedly prepping for the arrival of the 2022 PBR World Finals for the first time since its migration to Fort Worth from a nearly 3-decade residence in Las Vegas. But this time, the 750 tons of Texas dirt gets to be trucked into the 14,000 seat arena...twice.
