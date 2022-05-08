ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Colourful eyeliners: 10 of the best

By Bemi Shaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ir4EA_0fWkK3Ga00
Close up of a young woman looking away wearing blue eyeshadow. Photograph: itanistock/Alamy

If you look at the summer catwalks, it was flush with eyeliner; graphic, bold and colourful. The fail-safe black kohl has taken a backseat and this summer, it’s all about embracing colour. You can blame Euphoria and those pesky kids with their trendy glittery, shadowy, Y2K makeup that pushed this trend. But you don’t need to stray into the realm of pastels and pearlescent if you want to try out this look. There are subtle yet vivid options on the market that will give you a mood-boosting pop of colour. If you’re feeling apprehensive about it, use something that blends with your skin tone. Try pinks for paler skin and goldens for olive and darker skin tones – then work your way up to the punchy palettes. If you’re bringing attention to the eyes, it’s essential to have a tidy brow. A swoop of clear brow gel will do wonders to bring together this look. Why not make your eyes pop? Make the Euphoria gang proud.

1. Eye Kohl in Minted £16, maccosmetics.co.uk
2. Diorshow 24h Stylo in early Gold £22.50, dior.com
3. Magic Liner Duo £23, charlottetilbury.com
4. Epic Wear in Orange Zest £7, NYX ( boots.com )
5. High-pigment Eyeliner in Bright Cobalt £20, narscosmetics.co.uk
6. Khôl Couture Waterproof in Poppy £18.50, givenchybeauty.com
7. Microliner in Plum £21, shiseido.co.uk
8. Luster Glide Eyeliner in Violet Damask £28, chantecaille.co.uk
9. Flyliner Longwear Pencil in Cherry Punk £18, fentybeauty.com
10. 24/7 Glide-on Pencil £18, urbandecay.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tone#High Fashion#Shopping#Euphoria#Charlottetilbury Com 4#Orange Zest#Nyx#Bright Cobalt#Violet Damask#Chantecaille Co
People

The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks for All-Day Wear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color. $26.00. Sephora. In the ever-elusive hunt for makeup that stays all day,...
MAKEUP
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

The One Vitamin Every Woman Over 40 Needs For Stronger Nails, Shinier Hair And Clearer Skin

If you’re new to supplements but want to prioritize your health over 40 and find something that can be a great asset to your anti-aging beauty routine, look no further. We checked in with dermatologists, hair and skincare experts and asked them to detail what vitamin (in their opinion) is the most essential for healthier nails, skin and hair and why women over 40 should welcome it into their diet through specific foods and additional supplements. (Keep in mind that this supplement will only deliver these effects if you are already consuming a balanced diet, drinking enough water, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule). Read on for tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and skincare expert at Loxa Beauty.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This $12 Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs just $12 and provides noticeable improvement to your strands...
HAIR CARE
Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

How often should you change your bed sheets?

Some may think of it as a topic not to be discussed publicly, but it's one that affects each and every one of us: How often should you be changing and washing your bed sheets?. Research has shown the public cannot agree on the answer, and a new survey of 2,250 UK adults has found another split.
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

This One Shampoo Ingredient Is The Key To Thicker, Fuller Hair, According To Experts

As the weather gets warmer, many of us hope to show off more vibrant, thicker and ultimately fuller hair after having winter-induced brittle, dry locks. As we age, our hair loses some of its natural nourishment and needs to be supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, products with natural, moisturizing ingredients are just as important. To learn more about one vital shampoo ingredient for stronger hair, we checked in with hair and health expert Dr. Virginia Blackwell of Eve Mag and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
Andre Oentoro

The Hair Trends That Are Taking Over in 2022

It doesn't matter how long or short your hair is; there is always a new trend to look out for. We have to admit that cuts in 2022 are getting more dramatic, edgier, and bolder. Every time women need a change in their lives, they go to a hairdresser.
HAIR CARE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the zodiac signs that will be lucky in love in 2022

Irrespective of how much you make in life, unless you have a life partner life seems incomplete. While you can work hard and make a career for yourself, love is something that will only come to you if the stars are aligned for you. Here are the zodiac signs who might get lucky in love this year:
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

269K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy