ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Great Grüner Veltliners from Austria

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37THL5_0fWkK1V800
Spring awakening: Austria’s much-loved Grüner Veltliner grape is alive with verdant energy.

Birgit Einchinger Grüner Veltliner Strass, Kamptal, Austria 2020 (from £12, hic-winemerchants.com; justerinis.com) It’s spring, the sap is rising and the world is alive with green. And at this most uplifting and promising time of the year, what could be more fitting than a wine style that itself seems to draw on the same abundant verdant energy? For many of us that might mean sauvignon blanc. But in a year in which the variety has been harder to source than it has been for many years (thanks to small harvests in its heartlands in both New Zealand and the Loire), I’m thinking of a wine whose very name evokes the colour green: Austria’s very own grüner veltliner. The green grape from the village of Veltlin, to give the name its full translation, has become the country’s most widely planted white grape variety, and is capable of providing wines in a range of styles. But even at its richest there’s always a hint of the forest, and, as in Birgit Eiginger’s supremely vibrant example, a distinctive salt-and-pepper spiciness.

E H Booth Grüner Veltliner, Drunstein, Wachau, Austria 2019 (£10.50, Booths) Although riesling thrives in Austria (and is perhaps responsible for the lion’s share of the country’s very finest wines), Austrian grüner veltliner is much easier to find in the UK’s bigger wine shops: indeed, in what might be called the vinous mainstream, it’s become all-but synonymous with Austrian white wine. That’s not so much of a problem given that supermarket grüner veltliner is often superb value, generally in a lighter, aromatic, zestily drinkable style that is very good at matching leafy salads including – if the wine comes, as Aldi’s Specially Selected Grüner Veltliner, Niederösterrich 2020 (£6.99) does, with a dash of sugar othe cusp between dry and off-dry – spicy, herby Vietnamese style salads. But supermarket grüner is capable of offering rather more than that, especially when its production comes courtesy of a really top-level producer such as Domâne Wachau, the super-co-operative in the eponymous (and beautiful) wine region on the Danube, responsisble for Booths’ rippling, gorgeous, perfectly ripe own-label grüner bottling.

Schloss Gobelsburg Grüner Veltliner Langenlois, Kamptal, Austria 2020 (£21.50, standrewswines.co.uk) Austria is still sometimes presented as a kind of rising star in the world of wine, as if wine production in the country was something new and not something deeply ingrained in the culture, with roots going back at least as far as Roman times. All of which might come to seem even more absurd when you consider the history of one of the country’s finest producers, Schloss Gobelsburg, which can trace its first vineyard back to the Cistercian monks of the 12th century. Still, the estate’s modern progress is similar to that of Austrian wine as a whole: both have been through a renaissance over the past three decades, with Gobelsburg able to trace its revival specifically to 1996, when the current estate manager, Michael Moosbrugger, took up the reins. Gobelsburg makes numerous brilliant single-vineyard wines with both grüner and riesling, while the Langenlois, a blend of vines from the eponymous village, beautifully captures a classically grüner combination of stone-fruited fleshiness and celery-salted savouriness.

Follow David Williams on Twitter @Daveydaibach

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Lucid Makes European Debut With €218,000 Air Dream Edition

Lucid Group has announced details about its European market launch, confirming very limited availability for the range-topping Air Dream Edition and the opening of its first European retail location in Munich, Germany, on May 13, 2022. The Lucid Studio will be located at Odeonsplatz in Bavaria's capital and will be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World Wine#White Wine#New Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Hic#Sap#Austrian
ARTnews

Workers in Spain Discover Ancient Phoenician Necropolis During Water Supply Upgrade

Click here to read the full article. A group of workers in Andalusia, an autonomous region in Spain, happened upon a surprising discovery while they were performing upkeep on water supplies: an ancient necropolis that could date back as far as the 5th century BCE. The Guardian reports that the necropolis may have once been used by the Phoenicians, who spread their roots across the eastern portion of the Mediterranean. The necropolis was discovered in Osuna, a town primarily known to those outside Spain for acting as a location for the TV series Game of Thrones. Osuna is also host to a...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Upworthy

33-year-old American expat shares how he lives a lavish life in Bali on less than $75 a day

Dreaming about moving to another country and starting over is no longer just a dream for some people. A growing number of millennial expats are finding their American dream in another country. And they're taking to social media to invite us to follow their journeys. Living comfortably in America is merely a dream for most people, so seeing expats doing it in other countries is inspiring more people than ever to seek a better life than they can achieve in the United States elsewhere.
AMERICAS
The Guardian

Former NBA and Michigan State player Adreian Payne shot dead at age of 31

Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in an Orlando shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting early on Monday morning. Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority, 29, was present at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Where do the Italians go on holiday? 10 hidden gems

From colourful Cinque Terre fishing villages to swanky Portofino, Liguria has long attracted tourists. Yet venture west of Portofino and you find an altogether more authentic fishing village, devoid of designer stores and billionaire yachts. Dreamy Camogli comprises a cluster of skinny, brightly painted houses overlooking a surf-bashed beach. At weekends, the Genoese escape here for their fix of seaside fun. The bay-hugging promenade has unpretentious restaurants and bars leading to the rock-perched Baroque cathedral. Explore Camogli’s stacked narrow streets, feast on seafood pasta at Ostaia da ö Sigù, then hike or ferry over to San Fruttuoso whose 10th-century abbey overlooks an idyllic cove. With sea views from all bedrooms, the new Sublimis Boutique hotel has doubles from £160, B&B (hotelsublimiscamogli.it).
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

269K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy