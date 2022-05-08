ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

What do you get when a lack of taste meets a shedload of cash? Anna Wintour’s ball | Catherine Bennett

By Catherine Bennett
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7hFQ_0fWkIiFQ00
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022 Photograph: John Nacion/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

‘Gilded glamour” was the theme of last week’s Met Gala, the annual fancy dress party that has long been run, to generally adulatory international effect, by Anna Wintour, the magazine eminence. This year’s guests included Lila Moss, Brooklyn Beckham, assorted actors and influencers and first among countless Kardashians, Kim, the underwear magnate, squashed into the very dress in which Marilyn Monroe once sang Happy Birthday, Mr President.

Wintour’s staff hailed Kardashian’s achievement in Vogue : “Orchestrating a style maneuver of this magnitude would require new levels of commitment and planning.”

Thanks to Amy Odell’s exhaustive new book chronicling Wintour’s ascent to fashion and celebrity dominion – though she hopes to be remembered as a great philanthropist – we know that planning for the “gilded glamour” spectacle would have started immediately after last year’s gala. Much is made of Wintour’s meticulous involvement, vetting everything from the celebrities’ costumes to the appearance of the waiters and vegetables. So there’s even less excuse for it, really.

Wintour could not have anticipated, of course, that her un-ironic emulation of the 19th-century gilded age, specifically of flashier profiteers whose (according to Vogue ) “parties, balls, and soirées brought out the most extravagant style this country has ever seen”, would coincide with attempted genocide in Ukraine and a revived nuclear threat. And also, as it turned out, with the leaking of a proposal to overturn Roe v Wade.

Not that there’s anything new about ostentatious partying in the face of other people’s adversity: in New York, as in Versailles, it’s practically a tradition. In 1966, ecstatic reporting of Truman Capote’s black-and-white ball easily eclipsed objections that Americans were dying in Vietnam while his friends were swanking around in bespoke rabbit masks. “The ball was a carryover from the 50s – the last time when people felt no guilt about expenditures and were not bothered by any serious social questions,” one guest, the late Isabel Eberstadt, recalled , long before Wintour’s, and in London Evgeny Lebedev’s, guests so enthusiastically proved her wrong.

One soldier, says Capote’s biographer, Gerald Clarke, wrote to Time to complain about having to protect “this fat, lethargic, useless intelligentsia”. An objection that could anyway have no bearing, today, on Wintour’s guest list, one largely composed of well-exercised celebrities posing no intellectual threat to anyone. “God forbid if they’re fat, if they are unsightly, they have to go. That was absolutely a thing,” a Vogue staffer told Odell. It has been less easy for Wintour, running the gala since 1995, to edit parts of the museum she found ugly: when the 2,000-year-old Temple of Dendur could not be boarded up, she resorted to hiding it behind a stage on which Katy Perry performed. Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein were, however, allowed – when in Wintour’s favour – to be starkly visible.

Wintour’s latest gala had a desperate, as well as tone-deaf quality

Assuming the 2022 planning was too advanced for either thematic adjustment or any other hint of restraint or awareness when Putin began murdering Ukrainian civilians, the gilded glamour theme might already have looked tasteless, considering Covid and inflation, to a less formidably philanthropic host. On the other hand, Wintour could be confident that, with her blessing, crass excess would be indulged as per, even in an economic crisis and not only by her own publications. Nothing had deterred her after 2008. Each year, Odell says, “to make everything more impressive and more exclusive, the budget went up”. At the same time, previously spurned celebrities became cherished gala invitees and thus, thanks to Wintour’s influence, beneficiaries of heightened media respect for, say, their selfie or corset practice.

As for the party, Tina Fey has recalled : “It’s just every jerk from every walk of life is there wearing, like, some stupid thing.”

The gala’s worthier purpose is, via costly tickets, to fund the Met’s costume institute, renamed in 2014 the Anna Wintour Costume Center. Its staff “excel”, the museum says, “in the practices and theories of costume and textile conservation”. Even without all the other reasons to recoil, Wintour’s decision to make Kardashian in Monroe’s dress into the 2022 gala’s central stunt would be astonishing for putting celebrity before preserving cultural heritage – the ostensible point of the event. “Naturally, the big reveal tonight was nothing short of jaw-dropping,” Vogue promptly confirmed. But maybe not in a good way? It’s as if, for instance, Tristram Hunt invited the entire panel of Britain’s Got Talent , with plus ones, to help V&A furniture conservation by buying a night in the Great Bed of Ware.

If Wintour’s choice of model, timing and event makes this an exceptionally striking lapse of judgment, Monroe’s fragile, beaded dress should not, the LA Times reported, have been worn again ever, for reasons both symbolic and physical. The dress speaks – spoke – of a historic moment, of a night four years before Capote’s black-and-white ball. It could be damaged by gravity along with perspiration, sunlight, temperature changes, humidity.

Sarah Scaturro, formerly a conservator at the Met’s Costume Institute, told the paper: “My worry is that colleagues in historic costume collections are now going to be pressured by important people to let them wear garments.”

Given Wintour’s continuing hold on her “kingdom”, as Odell calls it, with her proved power to make naked dresses a thing, such idiocy is not impossible. On the other hand, for a person whose influence remains (Odell again) “profound and unmatchable”, Wintour’s latest gala had a desperate, as well as tone-deaf quality. Is her primacy on the Met’s stairs – welcoming a junior Beckham, fresh from one of the most vulgar weddings in living memory – what all the dawn blow-dries and interminable ruthlessness were for?

After Capote’s party, taken to be Wintour’s ideal, profiles of the famous often mentioned if they’d been there, his biographer says, “which was the irrefutable proof of their importance”. The way her galas are going, it could yet be Wintour’s achievement to offer her own guests the opposite.

• Catherine Bennett is an Observer columnist.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Naomi Judd died by suicide, daughter Ashley Judd confirms

The Grammy-winning country musician Naomi Judd died last month after shooting herself, her daughter, the actor Ashley Judd, said on Thursday. Ashley discussed the death of her 76-year-old mother in an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America. “I will share with you that she used a weapon,” Judd said...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Truman Capote
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Tristram Hunt
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Evgeny Lebedev
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Vogue
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Blake Lively's Ultra Minidress is Giving Barbie

When Blake Lively attends a party, expect her to be far more than an average guest. For starters, the actress is a fashion icon in her own right, but now she's doubling as a bartender. And of course, Blake didn't disappoint for her best friend Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday festivities over the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Can’t Stop Wearing Loewe As She Preps For The 2022 Met Gala

The streets of New York City have turned into an impromptu runway as celebs descend on Manhattan ahead of this evening’s Met Gala. The biggest stars are busy running around the city to attend last-minute fittings and pre-Gala events, but while their schedules may be busy, the fashion isn’t suffering. Take Gabrielle Union, who has been in New York with her husband, Dwyane Wade, all weekend, serving looks every time she steps out of her hotel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Chopard Taps Julia Roberts, Alberta Ferretti’s Top Award, Kim Loves Marilyn Again

Click here to read the full article. THE GODMOTHER: Shoes or not, Julia Roberts will be back for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood star and Chopard “ambassadress” has been named godmother of the Trophée Chopard, an accolade distinguishing two talents that had a successful debut. Roberts, who famously considered an emerald-adorned Chopard necklace to trump the festival’s stringent rule to wear heels on the 2016 Cannes red carpet, succeeds Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron as presenter of the trophy.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Top Searched...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and more hit red carpet for Gilded Glamour theme

The 2022 Met Gala red carpet was full of gilded glamour as guests attended fashion’s most-anticipated event of the year. From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian, the best-dressed stars of the Met Gala stunned in vintage dresses and multiple outfit changes.The theme of the evening’s Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, which opened on 18 September. The first part of the exhibition was reflected in last year’s Met Gala theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which was in celebration of all things American Fashion.Last year, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Brings Wedding Dress Inspiration With Streetwear Twists to Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Amidst the crowd of gilded guests, Kylie Jenner proved how to make an eye-catching statement tonight at the Met Gala in New York. The reality star showed off her Off-White gown complete with a veil baseball cap. Jenner looked like a vision in white, featuring a sweetheart neckline and mesh lining. The bodice featured the words “Off” in black, laden on white mesh that mimicked the silhouette of a tee-shirt. With nods to a wedding dress, it had a veil and tired fabric on the skirt, giving the look length and width, commanding the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

271K+
Followers
69K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy