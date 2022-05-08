ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, OH

Loveland plants its flag on Milford

richlandsource.com
 3 days ago

Loveland broke out to an early lead and topped Milford 12-4 in an Ohio boys lacrosse matchup on May 7. Loveland drew first blood by forging a 6-1 margin over Milford after the first quarter. Loveland kept a 7-2 intermission margin at Milford's expense. The Tigers' reign...

www.richlandsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ten Ohio Disasters: New book recalls historic tragedies

CLEVELAND (WJW) — From the challenges of tragedy, can come some of the greatest examples of courage. That’s true here in Northeast Ohio. A new book takes a look at 10 Ohio disasters that reveals courage in the face of adversity. “Ten Ohio Disasters” author is Neil Zurcher, who was the first and only reporter […]
WLWT 5

Pickle Festival coming to Ohio this summer

MIAMISBURG, Ohio — A Pickle Festival is coming to Ohio this summer. The festival will be hosted at Austin Landing in Miamisburg. Here's the list of vendors that will be attending so far: Aime's Gourmet Pickles, Brad to Go. Chuy's, Dewey's, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, McNasty's, Mr....
MIAMISBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Loveland, OH
Milford, OH
Education
Milford, OH
Sports
City
Milford, OH
WLWT 5

Shop from dozens of vendors at The City Flea in Cincinnati's Washington Park

CINCINNATI — Grab your friends and family and shop from dozens of vendors at a monthly flea market in Cincinnati's Washington Park. The City Flea is an urban flea market that takes place once a month at Washington Park. the flea market started in 2011 and is returning once again this year. Vendors range from vintage dealers to artisan pizza makers and plant studios.
CINCINNATI, OH
My Country 95.5

Rodeo Season Goes Through Gillette Over the Weekend

The spring rodeo season is moving right along with the state finals coming up in Douglas in early June. Last weekend's stop was in Gillette and on the cowgirl side, Rayne Grant of Wheatland won Saturday's session in 13.942 with Ashlyn Goven from Rozet winning Sunday's session in 14.040. In the goat tying, defending national champion Haiden Thompson of Yoder was the winner in session 1 in 6.75 with Tavy Leno of Sheridan winning the 2nd session in 6.73. Thompson also won Saturday's performance of the breakaway roping in 2.34 with Casper's Hadley Furnival winning on Sunday in 2.75. Finally, in pole pending, Caitlin Moore from Wight ran 20.075 to win on Saturday while Rozet's Ashlyn Goven won on Sunday in 20.162.
GILLETTE, WY
NebraskaTV

NSAA announces 2022 baseball tourney fields

LINCOLN, Neb. — With the final day of district play now come and gone, the matchups have been announced for the NSAA baseball state tournaments. Kearney and Central City/Fullerton/Centura are the lone representatives from the Central Nebraska area, with Kearney getting the eighth seed in Class A and CCFC grabbing the fourth seed in Class B.
KEARNEY, NE
Alamosa Valley Courier

Lady Mean Moose to play at Lutheran on Thursday

ALAMOSA – The Alamosa High School girls soccer team will play Lutheran in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament Thursday in Parker. Game time is at 4 p.m. The Lady Mean Moose (8-6) enter as the 28th seed and the Lady Lions (11-4) are the fifth seed.
ALAMOSA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Tigers#Visa#Lede Ai#Mvp
thecheyennepost.com

LCCC Rodeo Picks Up 13 for Incoming Class

The Laramie County Community College rodeo team is bringing in a large class of incoming athletes for their 2022-23 season and there is plenty of quality in the group. Locally, the Golden Eagles are bringing in Tate Bishop, who attended Cheyenne East High School and is going to be competing in team roping as a header, as well as tie down roping and steer wrestling, although he hasn't been competing in either of the latter recently due to a knee injury that is healing. Bishop does bring a high pedigree in team roping, having won a national championship with his father in 2019. Currently in the high school standings for Wyoming, Bishop is sitting in 29th place.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Daily Athenaeum

Four West Virginia rifle members selected for 2022 Junior Olympics

The West Virginia rifle season may have ended with their sixth-place finish at the NCAA National Championships on Mar. 11-12 in Colorado Springs, Colo., but that doesn’t mark the end for some Mountaineers, as the program will send four members to the 2022 Junior Olympics. Sophomores Becca Lamb, Molly...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy