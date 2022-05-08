Loveland plants its flag on Milford

The Laramie County Community College rodeo team is bringing in a large class of incoming athletes for their 2022-23 season and there is plenty of quality in the group. Locally, the Golden Eagles are bringing in Tate Bishop, who attended Cheyenne East High School and is going to be competing in team roping as a header, as well as tie down roping and steer wrestling, although he hasn't been competing in either of the latter recently due to a knee injury that is healing. Bishop does bring a high pedigree in team roping, having won a national championship with his father in 2019. Currently in the high school standings for Wyoming, Bishop is sitting in 29th place.

