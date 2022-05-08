ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield police break up multiple apparent street ‘takeovers’

By Jose Franco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers were called Saturday night to break up several so-called “street takeovers.”

Video shared with 17 News showed one of the reported takeovers at Brundage Lane and A Street at around 8:45 p.m. A large crowd was at the intersection with witnesses telling 17 News people were doing doughnuts and setting off fireworks.

Bakersfield police said officers arrived and cleared the intersection of several hundred people and dozens of vehicles. There was no word on any arrests made. A spokesperson said the crowd at Brundage Lane and A Street was roving through the city.

About an hour later, a 17 News traffic camera caught another large crowd at the intersection of Mohawk Street and Rosedale Highway. The crowd dispersed as officers arrived, leaving burnt rubber tracks in the intersection. Several people appeared to be detained by officers .

Anyone who sees illegal street racing is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donna Parks Najera
3d ago

Great job! Thank you for keeping us safe! If these kids knew that they'd lose their cars for 6mo or more and fined thousands of dollars, and a year a community service, just maybe they'd reconsider 🤔

haroldreed1951
3d ago

Each person caught should permanently lose their care and watch it get crushed. Also get a 30 days in jail and the last thing whike they are in jail be forced to clean up the black marks they left on the road. This is just for the first offense. You don’t want to know what’s happens the second time.

A Truckers Opinion
3d ago

This has gotten as bad as drunk driving. How many people have to die before authorities start to see the problem.

