Bakersfield police break up multiple apparent street ‘takeovers’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers were called Saturday night to break up several so-called “street takeovers.”

Video shared with 17 News showed one of the reported takeovers at Brundage Lane and A Street at around 8:45 p.m. A large crowd was at the intersection with witnesses telling 17 News people were doing doughnuts and setting off fireworks.

Bakersfield police said officers arrived and cleared the intersection of several hundred people and dozens of vehicles. There was no word on any arrests made. A spokesperson said the crowd at Brundage Lane and A Street was roving through the city.

About an hour later, a 17 News traffic camera caught another large crowd at the intersection of Mohawk Street and Rosedale Highway. The crowd dispersed as officers arrived, leaving burnt rubber tracks in the intersection. Several people appeared to be detained by officers .

Anyone who sees illegal street racing is asked to call 911.

