ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Sunday with Neil Morrissey: ‘I like my gravy rustic and lumpy’

By Rich Pelley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kvc7r_0fWkFTQG00
RNIB Gala Dinner - Arrivals<br>LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Neil Morrissey attends the RNIB Gala Dinner at Dorchester Hotel on November 23, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) Photograph: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Early bird or lie-in? I’ll definitely have bit ofa lie-in, but I do have to get up for Sunday brunch at 9.30. I’m not a 2pm bed-dweller.

Sundays growing up? I was brought up in care homes, so we’d be up early, play clothes on, doing fun stuff, like rope swings and fences and finding out where the cattle were.

Sunday routine? At some point we’ll meander down to the pub and have a couple. We sit around, supping our pints, discussing what we’re going to have for lunch and swapping cookery tips like: what’s the best way to make gravy?

What is the best way to make gravy? Stuff the chicken with lemon, thyme and rosemary. Deglaze with white wine, add stock, but – Delia is wrong – no flour. If you want it restaurant style, run through a sieve, but I like my gravy rustic and lumpy.

Sunday afternoons? There’ll definitely be a bottle of wine open. If I happen to be on telly, we may settle down and watch that to see if I’m still any good.

Sunday housework? I’m the sweeper and mopper. My partner, Emma, does everything else.I don’t remember the last time I picked up a duster.

Sunday friends? We’ll often meet up with two or three other couples. I joke that it’ll soon turn into one of those ‘put your car keys in the bowl’ parties yet, but it hasn’t… yet.

Sunday wind down? I’m usually in a comfy chair, glasses on, feet up, sipping a whisky, stroking my beard, doing my homework, reading a Margaret Atwood.

Dread or love Monday mornings? If I’m not working, a typical Monday involves shower, ablutions and heading back to the pub to catch up with the old boys to discuss how well the gravy recipe went.

Sunday nightcap? Maybe a little one. I’m glad TVs turn themselves off as I’ve been known to fall asleep on the sofa, whisky in hand. When someone tries to remove it, my grip tightens, for my own safety.

Last thing before sleep? Usually just lie down. Normally works for me.

The Good Karma Hospital, Series 4, and complete box set are now on DVD and to stream on Acorn TV

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Neil Morrissey
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

“That Is Love.” Horse Gallops Over To Comfort Crying Little Girl.

If you’re lucky enough to be raised around horses, you know how blessed you are. Horses may be big, but they’re often gentle giants with unique personalities and surprising intelligence. Research shows that horses can recognize their owners and pick up on non-verbal cues humans don’t even know they’re sending. They can sense human emotions and moods and can communicate their wants and needs to both humans and other horses.
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravy#Pub#Car Keys#Thyme#Food Drink#Mopper
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Dorset ospreys produce egg for first time in 200 years

A pair of ospreys have made the first breeding attempt in southern England for almost 200 years. Conservationists are delighted that a pair of the birds at Poole Harbour, Dorset, have produced an egg, which they are guarding at a nest in a secret location. Thanks to nest cameras, viewers can watch the female osprey incubate her egg on a livestream.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

The TikTok-Viral Zara Pink Dress Is Finally Back in Stock (Just in Time For Wedding Season)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

The Guardian

269K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy