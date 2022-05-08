ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Intelligent AI-Empowered Metasurface Could Revolutionize Our Lives

By Changchun Institute of Optics
scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe manipulation of electromagnetic waves and information has become an important part of our everyday lives. Intelligent metasurfaces have emerged as smart platforms for automating the control of wave-information-matter interactions without manual intervention. They evolved from engineered composite materials, including metamaterials and metasurfaces. As a society, we have seen significant progress...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 1

Related
scitechdaily.com

A Smarter Way To Develop New Drugs Using Artificial Intelligence

A new artificial intelligence technique has been developed that only proposes candidate molecules that can actually be produced in a lab. Pharmaceutical companies are using artificial intelligence to streamline the process of discovering new medicines. Machine-learning models can propose new molecules that have specific properties which could fight certain diseases, accomplishing in minutes what might take humans months to achieve manually.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
scitechdaily.com

Revolutionary New Qubit Platform Could Transform Quantum Computing

The digital device you are using to view this article is no doubt using the bit, which can either be 0 or 1, as its basic unit of information. However, scientists around the world are racing to develop a new kind of computer based on the use of quantum bits, or qubits, which can simultaneously be 0 and 1 and could one day solve complex problems beyond any classical supercomputers.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Chemistry professor utilizes virtual reality to give students unique look at proteins

Francis Yoshimoto, assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences' Department of Chemistry, is introducing his Biochemistry II laboratory students to a new way of learning—using virtual reality headsets to observe and analyze protein structures. Yoshimoto's students utilized the Department of Computer Science's VizLab to set up these virtual...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Peking University#Southeast University#Metasurface
scitechdaily.com

NeuroMechFly: A Morphologically Realistic Biomechanical Model of a Fly

“We used two kinds of data to build NeuroMechFly,” says Professor Pavan Ramdya at the School of Life Sciences at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL). “First, we took a real fly and performed a CT scan to build a morphologically realistic biomechanical model. The second source of data was the real limb movements of the fly, obtained using pose estimation software that we’ve developed in the last couple of years that allow us to precisely track the movements of the animal.”
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Semiconductor Properties Revealed by Innovative New Tool

Discovery reveals the role of oxygen impurities in semiconductor properties. A team of researchers investigating the properties of a semiconductor combined with a new thin oxide sheet discovered an unexpected new source of conductivity from oxygen atoms trapped within. Scott Chambers, a materials scientist at the Department of Energy’s Pacific...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Scientists synthesize new, ultra-hard material

Russian scientists have synthesized a new ultra-hard material consisting of scandium containing carbon. It consists of polymerized fullerene molecules with scandium and carbon atoms inside. The work paves the way for future studies of fullerene-based ultra-hard materials, making them a potential candidate for photovoltaic and optical devices, elements of nanoelectronics and optoelectronics, and biomedical engineering as high-performance contrast agents. The study was published in Carbon.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
scitechdaily.com

Surprising Bacterial Nanowire Discovery May Lead to Living and Self-Repairing Electrical Circuits

Cooling Speeds Up Electrons in Bacterial Nanowires. The ground beneath our feet and under the ocean floor is an electrically-charged grid created by bacteria “exhaling” excess electrons through tiny nanowires in an oxygen-depleted environment. By identifying the mechanism of electron flow, Yale University researchers have been studying ways to improve this natural electrical conductivity within nanowires 1/100,000th the width of a human hair.
CHEMISTRY
Digital Trends

Wi-Fi 7 will bring 33 Gbps speeds to your home in 2023

The next evolution of home connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, is coming soon. Qualcomm executives have announced expectations to see whole-home mesh networks and Wi-Fi 7 routers as early as next year. With Wi-Fi 7, Qualcomm anticipates wireless speeds to reach up to 33 Gbps. And when compared to Wi-Fi 6 and...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Decoding the protein"“ligand interactions using parallel graph neural networks

Protein"“ligand interactions (PLIs) are essential for biochemical functionality and their identification is crucial for estimating biophysical properties for rational therapeutic design. Currently, experimental characterization of these properties is the most accurate method, however, this is very time-consuming and labor-intensive. A number of computational methods have been developed in this context but most of the existing PLI prediction heavily depends on 2D protein sequence data. Here, we present a novel parallel graph neural network (GNN) to integrate knowledge representation and reasoning for PLI prediction to perform deep learning guided by expert knowledge and informed by 3D structural data. We develop two distinct GNN architectures: \(\hbox {GNN}_{\mathrm{F}}\) is the base implementation that employs distinct featurization to enhance domain-awareness, while \(\hbox {GNN}_{\mathrm{P}}\) is a novel implementation that can predict with no prior knowledge of the intermolecular interactions. The comprehensive evaluation demonstrated that GNN can successfully capture the binary interactions between ligand and protein's 3D structure with 0.979 test accuracy for \(\hbox {GNN}_{\mathrm{F}}\) and 0.958 for \(\hbox {GNN}_{\mathrm{P}}\) for predicting activity of a protein"“ligand complex. These models are further adapted for regression tasks to predict experimental binding affinities and \(\hbox {pIC}_{\mathrm{50}}\) crucial for compound's potency and efficacy. We achieve a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.66 and 0.65 on experimental affinity and 0.50 and 0.51 on \(\hbox {pIC}_{\mathrm{50}}\) with \(\hbox {GNN}_{\mathrm{F}}\) and \(\hbox {GNN}_{\mathrm{P}}\), respectively, outperforming similar 2D sequence based models. Our method can serve as an interpretable and explainable artificial intelligence (AI) tool for predicted activity, potency, and biophysical properties of lead candidates. To this end, we show the utility of \(\hbox {GNN}_{\mathrm{P}}\) on SARS-Cov-2 protein targets by screening a large compound library and comparing the prediction with the experimentally measured data.
SCIENCE
The Next Web

Why the standard model of particle physics seems to be broken

As a physicist working at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at Cern, one of the most frequent questions I am asked is “When are you going to find something?” Resisting the temptation to sarcastically reply “Aside from the Higgs boson, which won the Nobel Prize, and a whole slew of new composite particles?”, I realize that the reason the question is posed so often is down to how we have portrayed progress in particle physics to the wider world.
SCIENCE
Vice

Space Has Invisible Walls Created by Mysterious 'Symmetrons,' Scientists Propose

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have proposed the existence of a new “fifth force” to explain a perplexing challenge to the standard model of cosmology, also known as the Lambda cold dark matter (ΛCDM) model, a well-corroborated framework for understanding our universe, reports a new preprint study.
ASTRONOMY
dornob.com

Scientists Create New Lightweight Plastic That’s Twice as Strong as Steel

Coercing polymers into a formerly impossible configuration, chemical engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have created a revolutionary new material that’s stronger than steel and lighter than plastic. MIT professor Michael Strano and his team of researchers were able to defy decades of scientific studies by coaxing polymers,...
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Surprising Discovery: How a Gene Mutation Causes Higher Intelligence in Humans

When genes mutate, it can result in severe diseases of the human nervous system. Neuroscientists at Leipzig University and the University of Würzburg have now used fruit flies to demonstrate how, apart from the negative effect, the mutation of a neuronal gene can have a positive effect – namely higher IQ in humans. They have published their findings in the prestigious journal Brain.
SCIENCE
yankodesign.com

A modular controller for all your metaverse adventures and beyond

Metaverse is the next big rage aided by AR and VR ecosystems, traversing the users into a realm that’s way more exciting than the real world. The hardware environment is diversifying ever than before to express the applications of the metaverse. So, why not have a modular controller that will be your best tool in a world where everything is possible, right from driving the rarest of hypercars in your alley to jumping off the space station into the infinite limits of the universe.
ELECTRONICS
scitechdaily.com

Getting Sticky With It: PIP2 Discovered To Play a Key Role in Epithelial Cell Adhesion

Phosphatidylinositol bisphosphate (PIP2), a phospholipid, is essential for epithelial cell-cell adhesion and maintaining cellular identity. Body cells in multicellular organisms adhere to one another to form tissues that perform various physiological functions. Epithelial cells form our skin and lining surfaces, such as the gut and other ducts, and protect our internal organs.
CANCER
TechRadar

MediaTek releases Genio 1200 chip for AIoT devices

IoT Smart devices (security cameras, smart lightbulbs, smart displays etc) are getting smarter, as it were, thanks to Artificial Intelligence. They are now classified as AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) devices. And the Taiwanese chip giant MediaTek has come up with Genio platform, which will comprise chipsets meant for AIoT...
ELECTRONICS
technologynetworks.com

Self-Powered Leakage Monitoring System Developed for Ammonia-Powered Ships

Due to its zero carbon, safe storage, and high energy density, liquid ammonia is a promising marine fuel in shipping industry. However, ammonia is a common toxic gas that can cause irritation to the mucous membranes and respiratory system. Therefore, it's necessary to develop a real-time and accurate ammonia monitoring method for long-distance sea voyages.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy